Sun Rises On July Dreams

Half of the remaining 36 entries for the R4.25-million Vodacom Durban July have been nominated to run in the two top races on Rising Sun Gold Challenge day on Saturday, June 10, in a final bid to be included in the 18-horse field for the country’s premier Grade 1 event at Greyville on the first Saturday in July.
The R1-million, Grade 1 Rising Gold Challenge over 1 600m and the R300 000, Grade 3 Cup Trial over 1 800m have drawn 20 and 19 entries respectively with four of the 18 July hopefuls being entered for both races.
Half the entries for the Rising Sun Gold Challenge are July nominees including last year’s July winner The Conglomerate, Captain America, Marinaresco, the filly Bela-Bela and Master Sabina. The Conglomerate and Master Sabina are entered for both races along with Macduff and Black Arthur.
The third feature on the day is the R400 000, Grade 2 Tibouchina Stakes over 1 400m, a weight-for-age contest for fillies and mares. The race has drawn 30 entries made up mostly of four-year-olds with eight three-year-olds and a five-year-old mare.
The entry list is headed by the star filly Bela-Bela that is also entered for the Rising Run Gold Challenge giving trainer Justin Snaith the opportunity to decide where he feels best to run her.
The entries include the Grade 1 South African Fillies Sprint runner-up last Saturday, Just Sensual, along with well-formed fillies like Dawn Calling, Captain’s Flame, Fort Ember, Frost Friday and Star Express.
Supplementary entries for all three races close on Friday, June 2, with declarations to be made on Monday, June 5.
R1 000 000 1600m (Turf)
RISING SUN GOLD CHALLENGE (Grade 1)
|5
|Bela-Bela
|Justin Snaith
|109
|12
|Black Arthur
|Justin Snaith
|104
|6
|Brazuca (AUS)
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|108
|13
|Budapest
|Gareth van Zyl
|99
|15
|Bulleting Home
|Sean Tarry
|108
|14
|Captain America
|Brett Crawford
|116
|9
|Deo Juvente
|Geoff Woodruff
|115
|8
|French Navy
|Sean Tarry
|112
|17
|Janoobi
|Mike de Kock
|103
|10
|Macduff (AUS)
|Joey Ramsden
|88
|2
|Marinaresco
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|115
|1
|Master Sabina
|Justin Snaith
|110
|20
|New Predator (AUS)
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|110
|16
|No Worries
|Gareth van Zyl
|103
|11
|Sail South
|Brett Crawford
|114
|7
|Saratoga Dancer
|Duncan Howells
|107
|18
|Table Bay (AUS)
|Joey Ramsden
|106
|4
|The Conglomerate (AUS)
|Joey Ramsden
|107
|3
|Trip To Heaven
|Sean Tarry
|120
|19
|Victorious Jay
|Vaughan Marshall
|109
|(20)
R400 000 1400m (Turf)
TIBOUCHINA STAKES (Grade 2)
|8
|Al Danza
|Geoff Woodruff
|89
|2
|Alexa
|Geoff Woodruff
|84
|11
|Anna Pavlova
|Roy Magner
|93
|18
|Arissa
|Alec Laird
|92
|12
|Bela-Bela
|Justin Snaith
|109
|20
|Brigtnumberfive
|Dennis Drier
|84
|25
|Captain’s Flame
|Andre Nel
|103
|23
|Chestnuts n Pearls
|Dennis Drier
|95
|9
|Chevauchee (AUS)
|Brett Crawford
|98
|6
|Crystal Glamour
|Gary Alexander
|98
|16
|Dawn Calling
|Duncan Howells
|95
|3
|Fort Ember
|Paul Peter
|102
|4
|Frosty Friday
|Gavin van Zyl
|97
|10
|Heaps Of Fun
|Sean Tarry
|94
|22
|Intergalactic
|Sean Tarry
|100
|7
|Just Sensual
|Joey Ramsden
|109
|28
|Lala
|Doug Campbell
|100
|19
|Neala
|Shane Humby
|90
|15
|Nightingale
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|105
|14
|Premier Dance
|Dennis Drier
|87
|30
|Qing
|Justin Snaith
|92
|24
|She’s A Giver
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|100
|17
|Silver Class
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|80
|1
|Silver Mountain
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|102
|29
|Simply Royal
|Sean Tarry
|86
|5
|Star Express
|Justin Snaith
|104
|26
|Strategic Move
|Sean Tarry
|90
|27
|Tahini
|Sean Tarry
|100
|21
|Trini’s Colateral
|Duncan Howells
|88
|13
|Well In Flight
|Dennis Drier
|90
|(30)
R300 000 1800m (Turf)
CUP TRIAL (Grade 3)
|11
|Black Arthur
|Justin Snaith
|104
|14
|Celtic Captain
|Gareth van Zyl
|103
|17
|Crowd Pleaser
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|94
|18
|Elusive Silva
|Justin Snaith
|99
|8
|Go Direct
|Geoff Woodruff
|96
|16
|It’s My Turn
|Justin Snaith
|106
|3
|Krambambuli
|Justin Snaith
|107
|4
|Last Winter
|Dean Kannemeyer
|91
|13
|Liege
|Sean Tarry
|102
|5
|Macduff (AUS)
|Joey Ramsden
|88
|6
|Master Sabina
|Justin Snaith
|110
|10
|Master Switch
|Geoff Woodruff
|101
|1
|Mr O’Neill
|Dean Kannemeyer
|90
|19
|Mr Winsome
|Dean Kannemeyer
|102
|2
|Nebula
|Brett Crawford
|101
|9
|Ovidio (AUS)
|Justin Snaith
|109
|15
|Royal Badge
|Adam Marcus
|95
|7
|The Conglomerate (AUS)
|Joey Ramsden
|107
|12
|Trophy Wife
|Sean Tarry
|99
|(19)