Sun Rises On July Dreams

Half of the remaining 36 entries for the R4.25-million Vodacom Durban July have been nominated to run in the two top races on Rising Sun Gold Challenge day on Saturday, June 10, in a final bid to be included in the 18-horse field for the country’s premier Grade 1 event at Greyville on the first Saturday in July.

The R1-million, Grade 1 Rising Gold Challenge over 1 600m and the R300 000, Grade 3 Cup Trial over 1 800m have drawn 20 and 19 entries respectively with four of the 18 July hopefuls being entered for both races.

Half the entries for the Rising Sun Gold Challenge are July nominees including last year’s July winner The Conglomerate, Captain America, Marinaresco, the filly Bela-Bela and Master Sabina. The Conglomerate and Master Sabina are entered for both races along with Macduff and Black Arthur.

The third feature on the day is the R400 000, Grade 2 Tibouchina Stakes over 1 400m, a weight-for-age contest for fillies and mares. The race has drawn 30 entries made up mostly of four-year-olds with eight three-year-olds and a five-year-old mare.

The entry list is headed by the star filly Bela-Bela that is also entered for the Rising Run Gold Challenge giving trainer Justin Snaith the opportunity to decide where he feels best to run her.

The entries include the Grade 1 South African Fillies Sprint runner-up last Saturday, Just Sensual, along with well-formed fillies like Dawn Calling, Captain’s Flame, Fort Ember, Frost Friday and Star Express.

Supplementary entries for all three races close on Friday, June 2, with declarations to be made on Monday, June 5.

R1 000 000 1600m (Turf)

RISING SUN GOLD CHALLENGE (Grade 1)

5 Bela-Bela Justin Snaith 109 12 Black Arthur Justin Snaith 104 6 Brazuca (AUS) Johan Janse van Vuuren 108 13 Budapest Gareth van Zyl 99 15 Bulleting Home Sean Tarry 108 14 Captain America Brett Crawford 116 9 Deo Juvente Geoff Woodruff 115 8 French Navy Sean Tarry 112 17 Janoobi Mike de Kock 103 10 Macduff (AUS) Joey Ramsden 88 2 Marinaresco Candice Bass-Robinson 115 1 Master Sabina Justin Snaith 110 20 New Predator (AUS) Johan Janse van Vuuren 110 16 No Worries Gareth van Zyl 103 11 Sail South Brett Crawford 114 7 Saratoga Dancer Duncan Howells 107 18 Table Bay (AUS) Joey Ramsden 106 4 The Conglomerate (AUS) Joey Ramsden 107 3 Trip To Heaven Sean Tarry 120 19 Victorious Jay Vaughan Marshall 109 (20) R400 000 1400m (Turf)

TIBOUCHINA STAKES (Grade 2) 8 Al Danza Geoff Woodruff 89 2 Alexa Geoff Woodruff 84 11 Anna Pavlova Roy Magner 93 18 Arissa Alec Laird 92 12 Bela-Bela Justin Snaith 109 20 Brigtnumberfive Dennis Drier 84 25 Captain’s Flame Andre Nel 103 23 Chestnuts n Pearls Dennis Drier 95 9 Chevauchee (AUS) Brett Crawford 98 6 Crystal Glamour Gary Alexander 98 16 Dawn Calling Duncan Howells 95 3 Fort Ember Paul Peter 102 4 Frosty Friday Gavin van Zyl 97 10 Heaps Of Fun Sean Tarry 94 22 Intergalactic Sean Tarry 100 7 Just Sensual Joey Ramsden 109 28 Lala Doug Campbell 100 19 Neala Shane Humby 90 15 Nightingale Candice Bass-Robinson 105 14 Premier Dance Dennis Drier 87 30 Qing Justin Snaith 92 24 She’s A Giver Johan Janse van Vuuren 100 17 Silver Class Johan Janse van Vuuren 80 1 Silver Mountain Candice Bass-Robinson 102 29 Simply Royal Sean Tarry 86 5 Star Express Justin Snaith 104 26 Strategic Move Sean Tarry 90 27 Tahini Sean Tarry 100 21 Trini’s Colateral Duncan Howells 88 13 Well In Flight Dennis Drier 90 (30) R300 000 1800m (Turf)

CUP TRIAL (Grade 3) 11 Black Arthur Justin Snaith 104 14 Celtic Captain Gareth van Zyl 103 17 Crowd Pleaser Johan Janse van Vuuren 94 18 Elusive Silva Justin Snaith 99 8 Go Direct Geoff Woodruff 96 16 It’s My Turn Justin Snaith 106 3 Krambambuli Justin Snaith 107 4 Last Winter Dean Kannemeyer 91 13 Liege Sean Tarry 102 5 Macduff (AUS) Joey Ramsden 88 6 Master Sabina Justin Snaith 110 10 Master Switch Geoff Woodruff 101 1 Mr O’Neill Dean Kannemeyer 90 19 Mr Winsome Dean Kannemeyer 102 2 Nebula Brett Crawford 101 9 Ovidio (AUS) Justin Snaith 109 15 Royal Badge Adam Marcus 95 7 The Conglomerate (AUS) Joey Ramsden 107 12 Trophy Wife Sean Tarry 99 (19)