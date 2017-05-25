Time Flies At Speed!

Champion jockey Garth Puller has suggested that punters keep an eye on the Scottsville draw bias, that seems to favour those drawn down the inside.

The 65 year old Puller, who won the 1986 Gr1 Gold Medallion (Smirnoff Plate) at this track on the champion Bush Telegraph, beating Main Man on an objection, said that the draw bias at Scottsville had been there for as long as he could remember.

“Look, every racecourse has its quirks – even the weather is a factor. Thinking jockeys take these into account and ride their races accordingly. It certainly also helps to have the horse under you,” he said.

“Oddly enough at Scottsville last weekend they erected a false rail to preserve the going for the Gr1’s this coming Saturday. But surely that only serves to exacerbate and protect the inside, making it more pronounced?” he questioned.

Puller, who rode for close on 35 years, celebrated his final winner at his very last race meeting on 27 December 2005. He also booted home 7 winners at Kenilworth on the afternoon of 27 September 1980.

Bush Telegraph went on to win the July in 1987.

How many Gold Medallion winners have achieved that double?

While we are on the speed trivia track, answer this one…

How many jockeys have bred and ridden the winner of the Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint?

Only one, according to our records – Garth Puller.

Puller bred the very smart nine-time winner Home Streaker, a daughter of Home And Dry (Joy 11), who he rode to victory in the 1983 SA Fillies Sprint, when the race carried a stake of R40 000.

A then much younger Piet Steyn brought the Colin Burroughs-trained flyer up from Cape Town for her only outing in KZN that season.

