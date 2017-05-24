Today – Drier Breaking Barriers

DENNIS DRIER

Race 1 – AL’S BELLS (1): Nice filly, would have preferred the straight but she will come on with the run.

Race 1 – BREAKING BARRIERS (3): Has a bad draw – hope she runs a nice race.

LOWAN DENYSSCHEN

Race 1 – AMBERBELL (2): A nice filly but will need a run or two to learn what racing is all about.

THERESE MITCHLEY

MIKE MILLER

DEAN KANNEMEYER

JEFF FREEDMAN

GARETH VAN ZYL

Race 2 – URBAN BEAT (12): Will need the experience.

ALISTAIR GORDON

