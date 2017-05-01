‘Strikers Boy Can Do Us Proud’ – Erasmus

SEAN TARRY

ST JOHN GRAY

Race 1 – MANITOBA (4): A nice horse but this distance will probably be a bit sharp for him and I was encouraged to run because of the draw. He is probably looking for more ground in time and I would be very happy with a place here – I do expect him to be green.

LEON ERASMUS

Race 1 – STRIKERS BOY (7): Decent sort and I think he can do us proud!

PAUL MATCHETT

GARY ALEXANDER

Race 1 – CRAFT CLUB (9): Will need the run.

Race 1 – FOREVER JOY (10): Will need the run.

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 3 – SPLASHY (8): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

