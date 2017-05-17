De Kock For The Money

CANDICE DAWSON

Race 1 – KARIBA SUNRISE (7): A nice filly, but this is a competitive race – she has ability but might just need a run to tighten up.

Race 2 – EMPEROR’S FORT (8): Is working well at home and I am hoping for a decent run.

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 1 – MAZAYA (9): She will probably be in need of the run and want a bit further.

Race 2 – FLEXIBLE FUGATIVE (11): Showing nice work at home but will make improvement off this run however I would not be shocked if he finished in the money.

