Vale Goldkeeper

Sandown Stud are sad to announce the passing of their wonderfully successful sire Goldkeeper.

The son of Mr Prospector died on Tuesday, 16 May 2017 at the age of 27.

An impeccably bred horse, Goldkeeper was a smart racehorse (SPR 99) who won four times in the US, before embarking on a highly successful stud career.

He began his stud career in Zimbabwe, where Goldkeeper was champion sire on multiple occasions.

Goldkeeper’s numerous Zimbabwean stars included Gold Flame, Hide Out, Flashy and Bold Bidder, and he also conceived subsequent South African champion Battle Maiden while standing in Zimbabwe.

South Africa’s Equus Champion Older Middle Distance Female in 2003, Battle Maiden’s six South African wins included a famous defeat of Horse Of The Year Ilha Da Vitoria in the 2004 G1 Garden Province Stakes.

Retired to stud in Australia, Battle Maiden went on to produce Bloodstock SA Ready To Run Cup winner Lineker (Star Witness).

Other South African G1 winners sired by Goldkeeper included Geepee S, Give Me Five and Premier’s Champion Stakes/Sharp Cup hero Gold Tax.

However, it was Goldkeeper’s son Tiza which bought the sire worldwide recognition. A triple graded winner in South Africa including the G2 The Nursery, Tiza went on to become a globetrotting sensation, with his 12 career victories including three group wins in France.

Another son Cerise Cherry won 12 million odd dollars in HK and ran 2nd in the Longines Gr1 Hong Kong Sprint –to champion Lord Kanaloa.

Other graded winners sired by Goldkeeper included Secret Of Victoria, Kushka, Gold Merchant, Marine Sands, and champion filly Disco Queen.

What makes Goldkeeper’s record all the more impressive, is that his stud career was blighted by poor fertility.

Remarkably, Goldkeeper’s record of 80% winners to runners was higher than all of Jet Master, Captain Al, Elliodor, Trippi, Dynasty, and Silvano –some of the finest stallions ever to stand at stud in South Africa. One can but speculate what he may have achieved with bigger crops to his name!

A horse with a wonderful temperament, Goldkeeper has also enjoyed notable success as a broodmare sire, with his daughters having produced the G1 winning siblings All Is Secret and The Secret Is Out, G2 Sceptre Stakes heroine Reflective Image, G3 Politician Stakes winner Blaze Of Noon and recent Listed Lady’s Pendant winner Clear Sailing.

By the same sire as sire greats Gone West, Fappiano, Machiavellian, Seeking The Gold, Smart Strike and Gulch, Goldkeeper was out of multiple graded stakes winner Chapel Of Dreams –herself a half-sister to G1 Young America Stakes winner and US champion sire Storm Cat.

This is also the family of another champion sire in Royal Academy, as well as the G1 winners Crowded House, Ticker Tape and Reckless Abandon, and current high class sprinter Brando.

(source: Cape Breeders Club)