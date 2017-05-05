Var Filly Smashes NYS Record

A new National Yearling Sale record price mark was set on Friday afternoon when a beautiful Varsfontein Stud-bred Var filly was knocked down to Form Bloodstock for R5 million.

Closely related to the promising two-time winner Varallo, she is a first foal of the Captain Al mare, Fidelity.

The well named Goddess Var (#395) is out of a ¾ sister to Gr3 winner Captain Splendid and hails from the family of Gr1 stars Lady Brompton, Promisefrommyheart and Covenant.

The new mark beat the previous record of R4,75 million paid for Fort Wood’s 2015 NYS graduate Savannah Cat, who is raced by the Rattrays with Duncan Howells in KZN. She is out of a half-sister to Western Winter.

The sale winds up later today.