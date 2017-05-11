July Qualifiers

The final field for the R500 000 Gr2 Betting World 1900 was announced today.
This is an important stepping stone to the Vodacom Durban July as it is one of the races that gives the winner preferential inclusion into Africa’s Greatest Horseracing event.
Justin Snaith saddles three runners, including impressive recent Sledgehammer Handicap winner Elusive Silva and past Cape Derby winner, It’s My Turn.
With the first July log having been published earlier this week, the focus on who will qualify to get a run will intensify as each week passes in the build-up to Saturday 1 July.
The winners of the following Grade 1 races in the current season will qualify automatically save that, where appropriate, Gold Circle reserves the right to request a public gallop to determine the well-being / fitness in the event that any of these winners have not raced within three months of the date of final declaration (given the timing of these races, this would practically speaking only apply to winners of Events 1; 2 & 3):
- The L’Ormarins Queens Plate
- The SunMet
- The Investec Cape Derby
- The SA Classic
- The SA Fillies Classic
- The SA Derby
- Premier’s Champions Challenge
- Daily News 2000
- Woolavington 2000
- Rising Sun Gold Challenge
Winners of the following races in the current season will enjoy preferential consideration for inclusion in the final field:-
- Sansui Summer Cup (Gr 1)
- Betting World 1900 (Gr 2)
- Cup Trial (Gr 3)
- Jubilee Handicap (Gr 3)
Final Field: R500 000 1900m
BETTING WORLD 1900 (Grade 2)
|1
|10
|It’s My Turn
|60
|106
|A
|B Fayd’Herbe
|Justin Snaith
|2
|12
|Mr Winsome
|58
|102
|A
|M Winnaar
|Dean Kannemeyer
|3
|9
|Master Switch
|58
|101
|T A
|A Marcus
|Geoff Woodruff
|4
|3
|Prince Of Wales
|58
|100
|A
|G Cheyne
|Justin Snaith
|5
|8
|Ten Gun Salute (AUS)
|58
|100
|T A
|M Yeni
|Duncan Howells
|6
|15
|Banner Hill
|56
|99
|A
|R Fourie
|Glen Kotzen
|7
|4
|Elusive Silva
|56
|99
|A
|A Delpech
|Justin Snaith
|8
|13
|Go Direct
|56
|96
|A
|M V’Rensburg
|Geoff Woodruff
|9
|6
|Serissa
|56
|96
|A
|K de Melo
|Sean Tarry
|10
|7
|Rocketball
|56
|95
|T A
|W Kennedy
|Gavin van Zyl
|11
|2
|Macduff (AUS)
|54
|89
|A
|M Byleveld
|Joey Ramsden
|12
|1
|Tilbury Fort
|54
|88
|T A
|S Khumalo
|Sean Tarry
|13
|14
|Copper Pot
|54
|87
|T A
|*L Hewitson
|Sean Tarry
|14
|5
|Hyaku
|54
|87
|TBA
|C Maujean
|Sean Tarry
|15
|11
|Jubilee Line
|54
|86
|T A
|C Murray
|Mike de Kock
|(1,4,7) (3,8) (9,12,13,14)