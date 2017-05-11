July Qualifiers

The final field for the R500 000 Gr2 Betting World 1900 was announced today.

This is an important stepping stone to the Vodacom Durban July as it is one of the races that gives the winner preferential inclusion into Africa’s Greatest Horseracing event.

Justin Snaith saddles three runners, including impressive recent Sledgehammer Handicap winner Elusive Silva and past Cape Derby winner, It’s My Turn.

With the first July log having been published earlier this week, the focus on who will qualify to get a run will intensify as each week passes in the build-up to Saturday 1 July.

The winners of the following Grade 1 races in the current season will qualify automatically save that, where appropriate, Gold Circle reserves the right to request a public gallop to determine the well-being / fitness in the event that any of these winners have not raced within three months of the date of final declaration (given the timing of these races, this would practically speaking only apply to winners of Events 1; 2 & 3):

The L’Ormarins Queens Plate The SunMet The Investec Cape Derby The SA Classic The SA Fillies Classic The SA Derby Premier’s Champions Challenge Daily News 2000 Woolavington 2000 Rising Sun Gold Challenge

Winners of the following races in the current season will enjoy preferential consideration for inclusion in the final field:-

Sansui Summer Cup (Gr 1) Betting World 1900 (Gr 2) Cup Trial (Gr 3) Jubilee Handicap (Gr 3)

Final Field: R500 000 1900m

BETTING WORLD 1900 (Grade 2)

1 10 It’s My Turn 60 106 A B Fayd’Herbe Justin Snaith 2 12 Mr Winsome 58 102 A M Winnaar Dean Kannemeyer 3 9 Master Switch 58 101 T A A Marcus Geoff Woodruff 4 3 Prince Of Wales 58 100 A G Cheyne Justin Snaith 5 8 Ten Gun Salute (AUS) 58 100 T A M Yeni Duncan Howells 6 15 Banner Hill 56 99 A R Fourie Glen Kotzen 7 4 Elusive Silva 56 99 A A Delpech Justin Snaith 8 13 Go Direct 56 96 A M V’Rensburg Geoff Woodruff 9 6 Serissa 56 96 A K de Melo Sean Tarry 10 7 Rocketball 56 95 T A W Kennedy Gavin van Zyl 11 2 Macduff (AUS) 54 89 A M Byleveld Joey Ramsden 12 1 Tilbury Fort 54 88 T A S Khumalo Sean Tarry 13 14 Copper Pot 54 87 T A *L Hewitson Sean Tarry 14 5 Hyaku 54 87 TBA C Maujean Sean Tarry 15 11 Jubilee Line 54 86 T A C Murray Mike de Kock (1,4,7) (3,8) (9,12,13,14)