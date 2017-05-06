What A Winter For Candice

Drakenstein sire What A Winter has made a sizzling impact with his first crop and the Triple Equus champion son of Western Winter gave further warning of big things to come with a feature double at Kenilworth on Saturday.

Candice Bass-Robinson and Aldo Domeyer teamed up to give the exciting young sire and a partnership comprising owners Mayfair Speculators, Marsh Shirtliff and Bryn Ressell a great double in the R125 000 Listed Somerset 1200 and the R125 000 Listed Perfect Promise Sprint.

Both races are for 2yo’s and run over the Kenilworth straight 1200m – the only negative being the fact that the Cape trainers could only find a total of 14 juveniles for both – of which 7 runners came from the Bass-Robinson and Joey Ramsden yards.

Whether it’s a programming or population issue, remains a topic for debate.

Dutch Philip was the only two-time winner in the six horse Somerset 1200, which included three raced maidens.

Aldo Domeyer had the colt relaxed at his first start over 1200m and when asked for an effort at the 300m, he stretched to win easily by a length in a time of 70,50 secs.

Justin Snaith’s twice placed Kasimir should not be long in shedding his maiden. The son of Captain Al ran green and then switched in late to grab second.

Zodiac Jack showed plenty of pace but was well beaten into third.

Dutch Philip confirmed his status as the Cape’s leading 2yo this term and made it 3 wins with 1 place (a feature) from his 4 starts for stakes of R191 875.

A R460 000 CTS March Yearling Sale graduate, he was bred by Rex Stud, and is out of the versatile five-time winning Dominion Royale mare, Uppity Ann.

Running for the same owner partnership, but in the Mayfair Speculators silks, Magical Wonderland was equally impressive when winning the Listed Perfect Promise Sprint by a similar margin in a slightly slower time.

Domeyer adopted similar tactics as in the boys race, and produced the good-looking filly late in the race to maintain her unbeaten record and hold the interestingly named Too Phat To Fly to a length in a time of 70,87 secs.

Jannie Bekker had Rose In Bloom in attendance for most of the race and she stayed on well back in third.

A R450 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale graduate, the Maine Chance bred filly is out of the unraced Al Mufti mare, Magical Miss.

She made it a perfect 2 from 2 and took her stakes to R128 125.

What A Winter also sired recent Listed East Cape Nursery winner Fort Winter.

His progeny have already made their mark in the sales ring this year, with What A Winter yearlings fetching up to R2.8 million.

Ten of his yearlings sold with a top price of R500 000 at last week’s’ National Yearling Sale.