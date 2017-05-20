Woodruff – Money Chance Today

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 1 – HAMPTON COURT (7): Nice colt, was looking for a maiden juvenile 1000 race – just getting him started here and he could run into the money.

LEON ERASMUS

Race 2 – DEL SHARD (8): She has a bit of ability but might just need the run.

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 3 – KING’S COUNTY (7): Showing nice work at home – would not be surprised if running into the money, just depends on how green this horse will be around the turn.

MIKE AZZIE

Race 3 – VARIMAX (11): A nice horse – expect him to run a decent race. He has been naughty in the pens before but Malan has worked with him – he is well bred and well related – I hope he behaves.

JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN, SCOTT KENNY, SEAN TARRY, ALEC LAIRD

No comment.

