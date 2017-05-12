Duke Of The Poly

Piere Strydom will be one of the visiting riders entertaining fans in Port Elizabeth this weekend for a rare Eastern Cape double header – the first today on the Polytrack and the second on Saturday on the turf.

Today the final leg of the WSB East Cape Poly Challenge over 1600m will be run.

No runner can win all three legs as Juan Two Three, who thrashed the opposition in the first leg over 1200m, did not run in the second leg over 1400m. But the rules have allowed for a R50 000 consolation bonus to the horse who earns the most points over the three legs.

The one proviso is that the runner has to have won at least one of the legs.

That has left Tara Laing-trained Sir Duke almost unstoppable in his quest to collect the windfall.

The son of Trippi was runner-up behind Juan Two Three over 1200m and then sneaked in front of Peach Delight to win the second leg over 1400m.

He has accumulated 16 points and that should be good enough to bag the bonus.