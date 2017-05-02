Zechner Wins Zim Derby

The Fencing Master filly Solinski won the Gr3 Zimbabwe Derby in fine style at Borrowdale on Sunday, leading from start to finish over the 2400m, writes Sheldene Chant.

SA jockey Karl Zechner rode the winner for trainer Kirk Swanson.

The winning margin was four lengths.

The minor places went to Life Is Good (Bronkhorst/Simons), Flasher On The Run (Brown/Swanson) and Crystalline (Chambers/Stidolph).

The Derby winner is owned by the Dixie Chick Syndicate, Dubbles Draper, Jackie and Duncan Cocksedge, Ursula Malan and C. John Smith – and it was wonderful to see Dubbles back at the races to see the filly run.

Solinski is by Fencing Master (GB) out of a Sobiesksi (USA) mare, and she was bred in Zimbabwe at Sarahdane Stud.

There were two events for stayers on the Borrowdale card and the Swanson yard also won the 2400m MR 58 Handicap with Rawedge. Sherman Brown was in the irons.