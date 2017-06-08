Join The Winners Club

When: FRIDAY 16 June @ 17h30

Where: Highlands Stud, Robertson

What: 115 Lots

After the Sale…

Cape Breeders Club Stallion Service Auction

The Next Day…

Klawervlei Farm Sale, Klawervlei Stud @19h15

Highlands, Part Of Ridgemont, will play host on the Youth Day public holiday next weekend to a star-studded line-up for the CTS 2017 Mares, Weanlings & Fillies For Stud Select sale.

The one day sale presents a great opportunity for the astute buyer to access proven and exciting new families.

There are 115 lots on the select catalogue, with some outstanding black-type racemares up for grabs – and with some of the top stallions potentially inaccessible to non-shareholders at this stage, the likes of Captain Al, Dynasty, Silvano and Var featuring on the list of covering sires will be opportunity points that are likely to attract plenty of interest.

Of obvious great interest will be lucky lot 13, Young Sensation – the National Emblem dam of six-time Gr1 winning SA Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle (Greys Inn), who is in foal to Greys Inn. Talk about a ticket to Gr1 thrills!

Ze Evah (#14), out of a half-sister to July winner Dancer’s Daughter is one of only two foals by Mozart stallion Amadeus Wolf, and is a half sister to Gr2 Cape Merchants winner, Search Party.

Gr1 Golden Slipper winner Gilded Minaret (#45) is in foal to Lammerskraal stallion Visionaire.

Athassel Abbey (#18) is a daughter of Fastnet Rock and an Irish Oaks winner, and is in foal to Gr1 Tsogo Sun Medallion winning sire, Twice Over

Magnolia Lane (#66), an own sister to champion Yeats, is in foal to Silvano.

Other exciting covering sires include Black Minnaloushe, Captain Of All, Coup De Grace, Duke Of Marmalade, Elusive Fort, Flower Alley, Futura, Gimmethegreenlight, Global View, Greys Inn, Jackson, Legislate, Oratorio, Philanthropist, Pomodoro, Querari, Soft Falling Rain, Time Thief, Twice Over, Vercingetorix, Visionaire, and recent double feature star, What A Winter.

Stallions represented by weanlings at this sale include Duke Of Marmalade, Dynasty, Judpot. Linngari, Master Of My Fate, Querari, Soft Falling Rain, Twice Over and What A Winter.

AL MUFTI

Champion Sire and broodmare sire, damsire of Gr1 winners Bold Silvano, Little Miss Magic, Jay Peg, Kings Gambit, O Caesour and 2017 SA Derby winner Al Sahem

Lot 45 – this mare won five including the Gr1 Golden Slipper and is out of a Gr3 winning daughter of Dancing Champ, who has done so well when mated to Al Mufti, in foal to Gr1 winner Visionaire

AMADEUS WOLF

Gr1 Middle Park winning son of champion sprinter Mozart

Lot 14 – this mare is a half-sister to Gr2 Merchants winner Search Party and her dam is ½ sister to champion and July winner Dancer’s Daughter, in foal to Cartier Champion and Gr1 sire Duke Of Marmalade

BLACK MINNALOUSHE

Proven sire of Gr1 winners including Dancing In Silks, Black Mamba and Triple Crown winning sire Louis The King, damsire of graded winners Bangkok, Stolen Dance, Little Wonder, Amarula, and Trump

Lot 23 – this Gr3 winner of five races is a half-sister to a R4 million yearling buy and from the same family as champion 2yo Kochka (also by Black Minnaloushe) Lot 28 – a stakes placed winner of five, this half-sister to Oaks winner Francia, is from the same family as champion sprinter Hinterland and Horse Of The Year and champion sire Foveros (damsire of Black Minnaloushe’s Gr1 winner Ash Cloud), sells in foal to Tapit’s Gr2 winning son Coup De Grace

CAESOUR

Proven Gr1 sire and damsire of Gr1 winners Dancewiththedevil, Emerald Cove and Royal Bencher and recent feature race winners Attenborough and Doosra

Lot 93 – this stakes winner of five, whose dam won the Gr2 Sceptre Stakes, sells in foal to champion sprinter Captain Of All, and the resulting foal will be bred on a similar cross to Gr1 Paddock Stakes winner Emerald Cove and Gr3 winner Doosra

CAPTAIN AL

Champion sire and eight times champion sire of 2yos, daughters have already produced the Gr1 winners Same Jurisdiction, Potent Power and Gunner

Lot 21 – winner of Gr2 The Debutante, this mare sells in foal to Galileo’s Gr2 winner Global View

Lot 22 – a three time winning own sister to a feature race winner (dam of impressive debut winner Silver Thursday) and ½ to a Golden Slipper winner, this mare, also a ¾ sister to Gr3 winner Mana Mou, is in foal to Horse Of The Year Futura

Lot 24 – this mare is a ¾ sister to champion sprinter and multiple Gr1 winner and sire Cataloochee, sells in foal to Dynasty’s four time Gr1 winning son Futura Lot 33 – a stakes placed winner, this mare is from the famed E family as are champions Elusive Fort, Escoleta Fitz (dam of Gold Bowl winner Hermoso Mundo) and Empress Club, in foal to Futura

Lot 58 – a stakes placed multiple winner (and inbred to Roberto), this mare is from the same family as champions and top sires Redoute’s Choice, El Gran Senor and Try My Best, in foal to four time Gr1 winner Twice Over, who himself carries more Roberto in his pedigree

Lot 70 – this mare is out of a Rock Of Gibraltar ½ to a Gr2 winner and to the dam of a Derby winner, the family of US champion Anees and champion sire Elusive Quality, sells in foal to July winner Pomodoro

Lot 78 – a stakes winner of four, and a ¾ sister to Gr3 winner Captain Corageous, this mare sells in foal to Galileo’s Gr2 winning son Global View Lot 80 – dam of recent 2yo winner Lacerta, this mare is a ½ sister to 2 high class performers including Gr1 Daily News 2000 third Lubricator and she is in foal to champion Twice Over – sire of Lacerta

COUNT DUBOIS

Proven Gr1 sire whose recent winners include Derby winner Edict Of Nantes and unbeaten Social Order, daughters have produced Gr1 filly Melliflora and Ready To Run winner Budapest

Lot 104 – a six time winner’s third dam is champion and Fillies Triple Crown winner Oh So Sharp (whose sire Kris is from the same family as Count Dubois), family of British classic winners Ameerat and Shantou, sells in foal to champion sprinter Captain Of All

DAMASCUS GATE

Proven sire of stakes winners Damasco, Arcade and Lake Gate, damsire of champion Hammie’s Hooker

Lot 5 – a winning daughter of a 2yo stakes winner, this mare is from the same family as champions Redoute’s Choice, Try My Best, Rags To Riches, El Gran Senor and Xaar, sells in foal to Horse Of The Year and four time Gr1 winner Legislate

DANEHILL DANCER

Champion sire of more than 20 Gr1 winners and Gr1 sire of sires, damsire of champion Minding and Gr1 winners Music Magnate, The Gurkha and Alice Springs, and short lived Hong Kong star Rapper Dragon

Lot 52 – a six time stakes winner, this mare is from the same family as Gr1 winner Lily Of The Valley and Dubai World Cup runner up Mubtaahij, sells in foal to hot young sire Gimmethegreenlight, whose sire More Than Ready has done exceptionally well when mated to Danehill line mares

DUKE OF MARMALADE

Cartier Champion and five time Gr1 winner, whose offspring include such top class Gr1 performers as Simple Verse, Star Of Seville, Sound Of Freedom, Venus De Milo, and Nutan

Lot 108 – unnamed weanling half-sister to 3 winners out of Gr2 SA Fillies Nursery winner State Factor a sister in blood to champion National Colour, dam of recent Gr1 winners Mustaaqeem and Rafeef

Lot 112 – this colt is a half brother to 2 winners including smart sprinter Eddie Sweat and is out of stakes winner and Gr2 SA Nursery runner up Evening Attire

DYNASTY

Horse Of The Year and top sire, whose best daughters include champions Beach Beauty and Bela-Bela, and recent classic winners Just Sensual and Smiling Blue Eyes

Lot 7 – a six time winner, who was fourth in the SA Oaks, this mare is a half-sister to stakes winning sprinter Atlantic Inn and second dam is Gr1 winner St Just, sells in foal to Pomodoro

Lot 54 – a five time winner up to 1200m, this mare (inbred to Sadler’s Wells – like 2017 classic hope Cliffs Of Moher) is from the same Party Time family as champions In The Fast Lane and Let’s Rock‘N Roll, sells in foal to champion sprinter Captain Of All

Lot 110 – this weanling filly, a direct descendant of Gondolette, is out of a Peintre Celebre ½ sister to 2 group winners, and to the dam of recent 1000 Guineas third Daban, and to the dam of Gr1 winners Ectot and Most Improved (the latter was recently represented by his first winner), the family of Sir Tristram, Hyperion and local sensation What A Winter

EL PRADO

Champion US sire, and sire of sires, damsire of Gr1 winners Believe You Can, Hilda’s Passion, Bit Of Whimsy, Breeders’ Cup winning sire Outstrip and local Gr1 winner Heavenly Blue

Lot 17 – a descendant of the great broodmare Peace, this mare is a proven producer having already bred Gr3 winner Stefer to the cover of a Storm Cat line sire. She is back in foal to another Storm Cat line stallion – Var

EXCELLENT ART

Gr1 winning miler by top sire and broodmare sire Pivotal, whose best include Gr1 winner Under The Louvre

Lot 74 – this winning mare, whose second dam is a ten time stakes winner, is from the immediate family of champion Falbrav, whose wins included the Gr1 Japan Cup, she sells in foal to Tapit’s high class son Coup De Grace

FANTASTIC LIGHT

Horse Of The Year and Breeders’ Cup Turf winner, damsire of champion Vespa, Gr1 winners Flyer and Trip To Paris, and group/graded winners Endless Time, Raseed, and Queenie

Lot 39 – herself a winner, this mare is out of a daughter of Danehill and Australian Gr1 winner Flitter, sells in foal to Gimmethegreenlight, whose sire More Than Ready whose done so well when mated to Danehill line mares

FARD

Gr1 Middle Park Stakes winner and damsire of Gr1 winners Captain Of All and Rabada

Lot 36 – this Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint winner and champion, already dam of 3 winners, sells in foal to Equus Champion 2YO and globetrotting star Soft Falling Rain

FASTNET ROCK

One of the world’s elite sires, with 28 Gr1 winners to his name, his daughters have made their mark through Gr1 winner Tivaci and high class SA galloper New Predator

Lot 10 – bred on the hugely potent Fastnet Rock/Sadler’s Wells cross, this mare’s dam is a half-sister to Arc winner Sagamix and to Gr1 winning 2yo Sagacity, family of Gr1 winners Sagawara and Sageburg, sells in foal to Dynasty

Lot 18 – this mare is a winning daughter of an Irish Oaks winner, sells in foal to champion Twice Over

Lot 68 – this mare is closely related to Gr3 winner and proven Gr1 sire Desert Style (both by Danzig line sires) from the family of Breeders’ Cup Mile winner and Gr1 sire Barathea, and the latter’s classic winning sister Gossamer, in foal to champion sire Silvano

FORT WOOD

Champion sire of 15 Gr1 winners and multiple champion broodmare sire of Gr1 winners William Longsword, Marinaresco, Real Princess, Noah From Goa, Thunder Dance and Cherry On The Top

Lot 87 – this winning mare is out of a three time winning ½ sister to a Gr3 2yo and is from the same family as US Gr1 winner Happyanunoit, sells in foal to Captain Of All, whose sire Captain Al has enjoyed huge success when mated to Fort Wood mares

GALILEO

World’s greatest sire, who has more than 60 Gr1 winners to his name, prominent broodmare sire of Gr1 winners/classic winners Lea, Qualify, Night Of Thunder, La Collina, La Cressonniere and Galileo Gold

Lot 19 – this mare is from one of the greatest families in the stud book, with her relatives including champions Grey Swallow, El Gran Senor, Try My Best and Peeping Fawn, sells in foal to Ideal World, whose sire was responsible for this family’s Gr1 winner Thewayyouare

Lot 43 – this mare is a close relative of the dam of 1000 Guineas winner Virginia Waters and to triple Gr1 winner and top sire In The Wings, also the family of Dubawi, sells in foal to Pomodoro

Lot 71 – this mare is a full sister to the dam of multiple Gr1 winner La Collina, the family of champions Oasis Dream and Kingman, sells in foal to four time Gr1 winner Twice Over

GIANT’S CAUSEWAY

Horse Of The Year and triple US champion sire, broodmare sire of nearly 50 stakes winners, including Gr1 winners Soft Falling Rain, Eden’s Moon, Beauty Parlour, Escado, Gun Runner and Verrazano

Lot 9 – this dual winning mare, a granddaughter of a Gr2 winner, is in foal to red hot sire Gimmethegreenlight

Lot 63 – a sister in blood to the dam of stakes winner Call To Account, this mare is a winning ½ sister to 3 stakes winners, including Guineas winners Pacino and Dupont, in foal to Twice Over

GOLDKEEPER

Recently deceased, this multiple champion sire is a proven damsire whose daughters have produced the Gr1 winning siblings All Is Secret and The Secret Is Out, and Gr2 winner Reflective Image

Lot 42 – this mare deadheated for first in the 2008 Gr1 Allan Robertson Fillies Championship, dam of 3 winners including stakes placed filly Gee I Jane, sells in foal to Flower Alley, like recent classic sire Maclean’s Music, a son of Distorted Humor

HENRYTHENAVIGATOR

Four time Gr1 winner and 2000 Guineas winner, sire of recent Betting World 1900 winner Ten Gun Salute

Lot 15 – this winning mare is a half-sister to Gr2 winner and successful US sire Jump Start and to the dam of retired and undefeated Gr1 winner Mastery, family of top sires Miswaki and Southern Halo, sells in foal to leading sire Dynasty

HUSSONET

Multiple champion sire and broodmare sire of more than 50 stakes winners, including Equus Champion Majmu and multiple Gr1 winning new sire Extreme Choice

Lot 84 – a winning sister to a stakes winner, this mare is out of a Gr2 winning daughter of Danehill and second dam is Oaks winner Savana City, in foal to Gr1 winner and Gr1 sire Querari

JALLAD

Champion sire of 16 Gr1 winners, damsire of Gr1 winners Martial Eagle, Solo Traveller, Shea Shea, Give Me Five and Derby winner It’s My Turn

Lot 56 – this stakes placed winner of four (dam of a R3million yearling) is out of a Gr3 SA Fillies Nursery runner up by National Assembly, in foal to champion Vercingetorix, whose dam is by National Assembly!

JET MASTER

Horse Of The Year, and seven times champion sire, damsire of Gr1 winner Edict Of Nantes, and graded winners Here Comes Billy, Green Plains, Rivarine, Silvano’s Jet, Exit Here and Eventual Angel

Lot 38 – this stakes placed winner of four, a sister in blood to champion Lizarre, is a half-sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Talahatchie and she sells in foal to Gr1 winner and classic sire Visionaire

Lot 61 – bred on the same cross as Gr1 winner Little Miss Magic, this mare (dam of Gr3 performer Over Sure), is out of a ½ sister to a Gr3 winner and top price yearling, in foal to champion Soft Falling Rain

Lot 62 – winner of the Gr1 Empress Club Stakes, and a sister to 2 stakes horses, this mare is from the same family as champion Tara’s Touch, and sells in foal to exciting sire Philanthropist

Lot 73 – a winning sister to a four time winner and ½ sister to feature race winner Danish Silver, this mare is out of a ten time stakes winning daughter of the great sire Danehill, in foal to champion Vercingetorix

Lot 85 – a winning ½ sister to a stakes winner, this mare is very closely related to Jet Master’s Gr1 winning champion In The Fast Lane, sells in foal to champion sprinter Captain Of All

Lot 91A – this four time winning mare made news lately when her 2yo son Captain And Master won impressively at just the second time of asking. Dam of 5 winners, and from the family of Gr1 winners Legally Blonde and Nobely Born, she is in foal to What A Winter.

Lot 95 – a stakes placed winner of five, this mare is an own sister to Gr2 sprinter Flaming Jet and she is descended from 1000 Guineas winner Mrs Mcardy, in foal to champion Captain Of All

Lot 97 – this winning mare is a half-sister to recent Gr2 Daisy Fillies Guineas winner Gimme Six and is from the family of 2000 Guineas winner Mystiko and outstanding broodmare Mystic Spring, sells in foal to Gimmethegreenlight – sire of Gimme Six

Lot 98 – a winning sister to stakes placed Berlinetta, and ½ to Gr1 2yo Kilcoy Castle, this mare is out of a stakes winning daughter of Fillies Guineas winner She’s A Treat, in foal to Tapit’s top class son Coup De Grace

JOSHUA DANCER

Sire of Gr1 winners, damsire of graded winners Chekilli, Dollar Dazzler Tommy Gun, and promising 2yo Snowdance

Lot 57 – this versatile mare won both the Gr2 Gold Circle Oaks and Gr2 Fillies Guineas, the dam of a winner, she sells in foal to another versatile performer – July winner Pomodoro

JUDPOT

Sire of Gr1 winners Along Came Polly, Forest Indigo and Juxtapose, his sire is the broodmare sire of 2017 Preakness Stakes winner Cloud Computing and a half-brother to world class damsire Kingmambo

Lot 77 – this mare is out of a half-sister to Oaks winner Carolina Cherry, herself the dam of 2 graded winners including champion and Triple Tiara winner Cherry On The Top (who was sired by A P Indy’s half brother), sells in foal to Danehill sired champion Oratorio

Lot 105 – this weanling colt is out of a winning own sister to Gr2 winning juvenile Buran and to Gr1 filly Ice Belle, and his second dam is (now Gr1) Majorca winner Trojan Belle

KABOOL

Closely related to champion broodmare sire Fort Wood, this Gr2 winner is the sire of high class performers Brilliant Cut, Kilcoy Castle and Kandidate, damsire of Fillies Guineas winner Go Indigo, Gr3 winners Double Whammy and Redcarpet Captain, and Derby runner up Rocketball

Lot 26 – dam of a multiple winner, this Gr3 placed half-sister to Gr2 Camellia Stakes winner Chant De Nuit (dam of Gr1 sprinter African Ruler) sells in foal to four time Gr1 winner and leading first crop sire What A Winter

KAHAL

The sire of 20 Gr1 horses, including Chocolicious, Desert Links and Love Struck, he is also damsire of Gr3 Flamboyant Stakes winner Fort Ember

Lot 49 – an East Cape champion and Listed East Cape Fillies Nursery winner, this mare (dam of a winner) is from the great Soho Secret family and sells in foal to triple Gr1 winner Jackson

KINGMAMBO

World leading sire, and broodmare sire of more than 100 stakes winners, including English Derby winners Ruler Of The World and Camelot, and Gr1 winners Duke Of Marmalade, Red Giant, Maids Causeway, Cloth Of Stars, Midday, Regal Parade and Wiener Walzer

Lot 79 – this mare, dam of 2 winners, is out of a stakes winning Danehill ¾ sister to international champion and multiple Gr1 winner Pilsudski and own sister to Gr1 winning Japanese champion Fine Motion, the family of Gr1 winning half-brothers Youmzain and Creachadoir (by Kingmambo’s son King’s Best)

LEAR FAN

One of Roberto’s best sire sons, he is broodmare sire of more than 70 stakes winners including top class performers and successful sires Azamour and Kitten’s Joy and Breeders’ Cup winner Johar

Lot 59 – a dual winner overseas, and dam of stakes performer Leeway (by another Roberto line sire), this mare is from the same family as champions EL Gran Senor, Try My Best, Redoute’s Choice, and Peeping Fawn, sells in foal to Jet Master’s July winner Pomodoro

LINNGARI

Multiple Gr1 winning son of top class sire Indian Ridge, and sire, from limited opportunities of high class French Gr2 winner Garlingari

Lot 106 – this weanling colt is out of a Fort Wood ½ sister to Oaks winning champion Icy Air (dam of 4 stakes horses including Gr2 winner Icy Trail) and Mauritius star Ice Axe

LIZARD ISLAND

From the same family as hugely influential broodmare sires Royal Academy and Storm Cat, he is the sire of short lived Gr1 Singapore Cup winner Lizard’s Desire and Gr3 winner Charlies Island

Lot 81 – this Gr3 placed winner of four is a half-sister to Gr3 winner Winter Burst, and her second dam won the Gr1 Golden Slipper. Sells in foal to Gr1 winner and Gr1 sire Black Minnaloushe – a son of Lizard Island’s close relative Storm Cat

MASTER OF MY FATE

Son of seven times champion sire Jet Master, he won six of eight starts including Gr2 Premier Trophy and Gr2 Peninsula Handicap beating Met winner Hill Fifty Four on both occasions

Lot 109 – this weanling colt is out of a mare who won seven and second dam is a full-sister to the dam of Gr2 winning millionaire Tommy Gun, the same family as Gr1 winning miler and classic sire Poet’s Voice, Breeders’ Cup winner George Vancouver and US champion sire Exclusive Native

MASTERCRAFTSMAN

Four time Gr1 winning son of Danehill Dancer and sire of Gr1 winners Kingston Hill, Amazing Maria, The Grey Gatsby, Thee Auld Floozie and Valley Girl

Lot 50 – a half-sister to 2012 Investec Derby starter Cavaleiro, this mare’s dam is a ¾ sister to Gr2 Park Hill Stakes winner Ranin, family of Gr1 Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Val Royal, sells in foal to Gr1 winner and Gr1 sire Flower Alley

MONTJEU

Six time Gr1 winning champion, and champion sire of four Epsom Derby winners and 31 Gr1 winners in all, damsire of Gr1 winners Obviously, Journey, Legatissimo, Parish Hall and Lucia Valentina

Lot 51 – out of a Gr2 placed daughter of a champion 2yo, this mare is from the same family as top British sprinter Twilight Son, Irish 2000 Guineas winner Wassl and local champion and hot young sire What A Winter, the family of Hyperion and Sir Tristram, sells in foal to Tapit’s son Coup De Grace

Lot 53 – a half-sister to a Gr3 performer, this mare is from the same family as sire legend Sadler’s Wells (sire of Montjeu himself), and fellow top sires Fairy King, Nureyev and Thatch, also family of US champion Blame, sells in foal to Gr2 Amsterdam Stakes winner Coup De Grace

MUHTAFAL

Proven sire of Gr1 winners Let’s Rock ‘N Roll, Outcome and Disappear, damsire of speedy Gr2 winner Jo’s Bond and Gr3 Godolphin Barb winner Tuscan Sky

Lot 55 – this mare is dam of 2 winners including flying Gr2 Southern Cross Stakes winner Jo’s Bond, and is from the family of star milers Intikhab, Polish Precedent and Zilzal, as well as Maclean’s Music-sire of recent Preakness winner Cloud Computing, sells in foal to July winner Pomodoro

MULL OF KINTYRE

Gr2 Gimcrack Stakes winner who sired Irish 2000 Guineas winner Araafa

Lot 16 – this mare is a half-sister to the dams of 3 group winners, including Irish 1000 Guineas winner Samitar (like the mare on sale by a Danzig line sire), the family of recent triple Gr1 winner Alice Springs and Gr1 Coronation Stakes winner Golden Opinion, sells in foal to Pomodoro

MYBOYCHARLIE

Gr1 Prix Morny winner and sire of Gr1 winners Peggy Jean, Euro Charline and Jameka

Lot 67 – this mare is a ½ sister to 2 stakes winners, including Blaine – winner of the prestigious Gr2 Gimcrack Stakes, family of Breeders’ Cup Sprint winner and champion Lit De Justice, sells in foal to another champion sprinter-Var

Lot 96 – this mare is a winning daughter of Gr3 Molecomb Stakes winner Misty Eyed – joint champion 3yo filly sprinter in 2001, sells in foal to Queen’s Plate winner and sire sensation Gimmethegreenlight

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Damsire of recent Gr1 winning siblings Rafeef and Mustaaqeem, this son of Danzig is also damsire of champions Laverna and Vercingetorix, Gr1 winner Happy Valentine and Fillies Guineas runner up Trinity House

Lot 29 – a stakes placed winner of seven, this mare is from the same family as French Derby winner and outstanding sire/broodmare sire Darshaan and Gr1 winner and outstanding broodmare Darara, sells in foal to Time Thief – whose sire Redoute’s Choice is the sire of Rafeef and Mustaaqeem!

Lot 47 – a six time winner of the Gr3 Prix du Cap, and dam of 4 winners, this mare is out of a Gr3 winner and is bred on the same cross as Gr1 winners Bold Thatch and Historic Lady, sells in foal to champion sprinter Captain Of All

Lot 91 – a talented stakes winner, who was second in both the Gr2 SA Fillies Guineas and Gr2 November Handicap, this mare (dam of a 3 time winner), is in foal to Coup De Grace Lot 100 – winner of the Gr2 SA Fillies Nursery, this mare is very closely related to the sire’s champion daughter National Colour – a multiple Gr1 winner and dam of Mustaaqeem and Rafeef, in foal to triple Gr1 winner Jackson, whose relatives include champion sire Smart Strike

NATIONAL EMBLEM

Champion and sire of 10 Gr1 winners, damsire of Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle and champion Seventh Plain among others

Lot 2 – this dual winner is a half-sister to Gr1 Summer Cup winner Wolf Whistle (also a winner of the now Gr2 Al Rashidiya in Dubai) and Gr3 winner Avant-Guard, in foal to champion Captain Of All

Lot 3 – winner of the Gr3 Strelitizia, and dam of 2 winners, she is in foal to champion sire Captain Al this cross has already produced the stakes winners Only Emily and Captain’s Daughter

Lot 13 – the dam of reigning Horse Of The Year and six time Gr1 winner (thus far) Legal Eagle, this mare is a Gr2 placed six time winning daughter of Gr1 winner Fair Model, in foal to Legal Eagle’s sire Greys Inn

Lot 30 – a stakes placed winning ½ sister to 2 black type performers, this mare is out of Gr3 winner Day Light Delight and is closely related to Gr1 winner Bold Thatch, in foal to exciting and proven sire Philanthropist Lot 86 – this five time winner, out of a Gr3 winner, is a half-sister to Mauritian champion and Gr1 Summer Cup third Rudi Rocks, sells in foal to Philanthropist, who is from the same family as National Assembly-the sire of National Emblem

NAYEF

Four time Gr1 winning half brother to Nashwan and Unfuwain, sire of Gr1 winners Lady Marian and Tamayuz – sire of recent French Guineas winner Precieuse, broodmare sire of stakes winners

Lot 88 – this mare is out of a full-sister to unbeaten 2000 Guineas winner Footstepsinthesand, a successful sire of more than 50 stakes winners, and ½ sister to Gr1 Phoenix Stakes winner Pedro The Great, sells in foal to five time Gr1 winner and proven classic sire Duke Of Marmalade

NOORDHOEK FLYER

Dual Guineas winner by top class damsire Pivotal, broodmare sire of Gr1 winners Harbour Law, Mayson, Winsili, champion Main Sequence, Oaks fancy Rhododendron and French 1000 Guineas Precieuse

Lot 31 – this filly, selling as filly for stud, is out of a Gr3 daughter of prominent sire/broodmare sire National Assembly and Gr1 Garden Province Stakes winner Dynamite Lady, family of current Gr3 winner Wrecking Ball

PARADE LEADER

Sire of Gr1 winners Pierre Jourdan, Rudra and champion Laverna, damsire of Fillies Guineas winner Alexis

Lot 32 – a winning ½ sister to 4 stakes winners, including Gr2 winning sprinter Shades Of Indigo and Dubai stakes winner Silver Mist, she is the dam of 2 winners including stakes placed 2yo Letas Bonnet, sells in foal to Tapit’s Gr2 winning son Coup De Grace

Lot 48 – this stakes winner of six is out of a sister in blood to Equus Champion, triple Gr1 winner and sire Capetown Noir, and her second dam won the Cape Fillies Guineas, in foal to champion and Gr1 sire Elusive Fort

PEINTRE CELEBRE

Horse Of The Year and sire of 12 Gr1 winners, he is damsire of Oaks winner Talent and Gr1 winners Red Cadeaux, Protectionist, Nutan, Nightflower, Vadamos, Cambina and local Gr1 winning 2yo Afrikaburn

Lot 6 – a half-sister to 2 group winners, this mare is also a half-sister to the dam of recent Gr3 Nell Gywn winner and 1000 Guineas third Daban, and to the dam of Gr1 winners Ectot and Most Improved-with the latter having recently got off the mark as a sire, the family of Hyperion et al, in foal to Silvano

PICCOLO

Gr1 winning sprinter, and sire of Gr1 winners La Cucaracha, Picaday and Temple Of Boom damsire of group/graded winners Cay Verde, Meiner Eternel, Morawij and Ours To Keep

Lot 72 – very closely related to Piccolo’s Gr2 winning sire son Winker Watson, this mare is a half-sister to 2 graded/group winners including Gr1 winning filly Byrama and to Klammer – who ran second to Frankel in the Gr2 Royal Lodge Stakes, sells in foal to proven sire Philanthropist

QUERARI

Gr1 winner and Gr1 sire, whose 2yos this season include Monks Hood, Joking, Made In Hollywood and Gr1 performer Wonderwall

Lot 113 – this weanling filly is a half-sister to five winners including stakes placed 2yo Pole Star

RAKEEN

Sire of champions Jet Master and Young Rake, this half-brother to prominent broodmare sires Rahy and Singspiel is damsire of champion Princess Victoria, Gr1 winner Far De Vie, Gr2 Sceptre Stakes winner Princess Royal (by Captain Al) and dual Guineas winner Janoobi

Lot 20-this mare (dam of 3 winners) is a winning ½ sister to Gr3 winner Fine Feather (dam of stakes winner and Gr1 sprinter Barbosa) and to the dam of graded winners Fragrant Al and Captain’s Flame, sells in foal to Captain Al-the sire of Barbosa, Captain’s Flame and Fragrant Al

REQUIEM

A Gr2 winning son of Danehill from the family of Lonhro, he is sire of graded winners Kolkata and Silver Age

Lot 89 – a stakes winner of seven races, and Gr2 SA Oaks runner up, this mare sells in foal to champion sprinter and leading first crop sire What A Winter

ROCK OF GIBRALTAR

Horse Of The Year who won seven Gr1 races in a row, proven sire of more than 100 stakes winners, damsire of Gr1 winners Mikki Isle and Photo Call, as well as the likes of young sire Rubick and graded/group winners Breton Rock, Tulip, and Belvoir Bay

Lot 35 – a winning half-sister to a horse who ran third in the Gr1 New Zealand Derby, this mare is out of a Zabeel mare and is from the same family as Zabeel, as well as Irish 2000 Guineas winner Roderic O’Connor and Arc winners Carnegie and Detroit, in foal to Time Thief

Lot 44 – this mare is a winning own sister to stakes winner Uber Rock and is out of a daughter of classic winners Sadler’s Wells and Houseproud, in foal to Galileo’s Gr2 winning son Global View, which means the resulting foal will be closely inbred to Sadler’s Wells

Lot 101 – this quick four time stakes winner, who won up to 1200m, is closely related to high class stakes winners Marching and Trapeze Artist, and Gr1 winners Crawl and Coogee Walk, sells in foal to four time Gr1 winner and Horse Of The Year Futura

SADLER’S WELLS

One of the greatest sires in history, with more than 30 sires titles to his credit, he is damsire of over 300 stakes winners including Gr1 winners/champions Divine Proportions, Henrythenavigator, Sakhee, Workforce, El Condor Pasa, Virginia Waters, Peeping Fawn, Reliable Man, Conduit, Bad Girl Runs, Simple Verse, Hit It A Bomb, Flintshire, The Fugue, Brave Anna, Silic, Dark Moondancer, etc

Lot 66 – this mare is the dam of 5 winners – including recent Gr3 Vintage Crop Stakes winner Torcedor (who holds an entry in the Gr1 Ascot Gold Cup), the mare is a full sister to champion and six time Gr1 winner Yeats and ½ sister to Royal Whip winner and former SA sire Solskjaer, in foal to top sire Silvano

SAIL FROM SEATTLE

The deceased sire of Gr1 winners Elusive Gold and Gulf Storm, and recent stakes winners Seattle Gold and Seattle Singer has been represented by 14 2yo winners this season thus far

Lot 27 – this filly, selling as a filly for stud, is out of Gr3 winner Enchanted Kingdom – a daughter of top class sire Kahal and her second dam is a Dancing Champ ½ sister to Gr1 winner Soft Landing

SEVENTH ROCK

Son of two champions and sire of Gr1 winners Guiness and Seventh Plain, as well as this season’s Gr1 performer Keanan’s Rock

Lot 92 – this winning mare is out of a Galileo ½ sister to local Gr2 winner Blake and is from the same family as champion sprinter Laisserfaire, sells in foal to another champion sprinter-Captain Of All

Lot 94 – this mare is out of a half-sister to four stakes winners, including champion Highland Night and dual Gr1 winning sire Warm White Night, sells in foal to Captain Al sired champion Captain Of All

SILVANO

Champion sire of 20 Gr1 winners, damsire of graded winners Cosmic Light and Goodtime Gal, and the undefeated Last Winter

Lot 83 – this nine time stakes winner, a half-sister to 2 stakes winners including Gr3 winner Captain In Command, sells in foal to leading young sire Gimmethegreenlight

SOFT FALLING RAIN

Globetrotting Equus Champion, whose wins included the Gr1 SA Nursery, Gr2 Joel Stakes, Gr2 Godolpin Mile and Gr3 UAE 2000 Guineas, and he is one of 16 Gr1 winners sired by National Assembly

Lot 107 – this weanling filly is out of a three time winning own sister to Gr1 Cape Guineas winner Solo Traveller and the dam of Gr2 winning filly Flying Ice, second dam was responsible for a R4.5 million yearling earlier this year

SPACESHIP

Argentinian Gr1 winner and broodmare sire of Gr1 winning champion Talktothestars and the smart performer Elevated

Lot 60 – this stakes placed winner of six, is dam of talented galloper and Gr3 Cape Classic runner up Elevated, sells in foal to champion sprinter What A Winter, recently responsible for a feature race double

TRIPPI

Champion sire, whose offspring this season include Gr1 winner Deo Juvente, promising broodmare sire of Breeders’ Cup winner and sire Liam’s Map, Breeders’ Cup runner up and sire Not This Time and Derby winner and Preakness contender Multiplier

Lot 1 – a Gr1 placed winner, this mare is a full-sister to Gr3 winning 2yo Punk Rocker and she is from the same family as top US sprinter and leading sire Mt Livermore and the latter’s Gr1 winning half-brother Magical Wonder

Lot 40 – Gr3 winner of the Umzimkhulu Stakes, this mare is from the same family as Kentucky Derby winner Lil E Tee and the Gr1 winning top class sire siblings Ghostzapper and City Zip

Lot 65 – this filly, a sister to a winner, is out of Jet Master’s Gr1 Empress Club Stakes winner Little Miss Magic and is from the same family as champion Tara’s Touch

Lot 69 – a winning full-sister to Gr1 filly Not Sulking, and ½ to Gr1 third Predestination, this mare is from the same family as top class sires Caesour and Exchange Rate, and champions Ajdal, Arazi and Noverre

Lot 82 – this winning own sister to Gr3 winner One Fine Day, is out of an own sister to four time Gr1 winning sire Campanologist, from the family of champions Singspiel, Glorious Song, Devil’s Bag and top sires Rahy and Saint Ballado, sells in foal to Dynasty sired champion Legislate

TWICE OVER

Four time Gr1 winner and European champion, who is from a red hot family, he has made a bright start with his first runners including the unbeaten Gr1 winner Sand And Sea and winner Lacerta

Lot 111 – out of a mare with 100% strike winners to runners (including stakes filly Entrechat), this colt is out of a sister to a Gr3 winner in Argentina, and half-sister to local champions Empress Club and Ecurie, the same family as SA champions Elusive Fort and Escoleta Fitz, dam of recent Gold Bowl winner Hermoso Mundo

VAR

Perennially among SA’s leading sires, whose recent graded winners include Rivarine and Exquisite Touch, an emerging broodmare sire whose daughters have already produced such stakes winners as She’s A Giver and Mambonick, and 2yo feature race winner Arianos Bagofgold

Lot 8 – this winning mare is a half-sister to four time stakes winner Princess Ofthe Sky, she is out of a Gr1 daughter of SA Oaks winner Rootin’ Tootin’ Lot 12 – this Gr3 placed mare is out of a stakes winning Al Mufti own sister to the dam of exported champion and multiple Gr1 winner Yorker, sells in foal to Galileo’s son Global View

Lot 75 – this winning mare (inbred to Terlingua) is out of Gr1 Allan Robertson winner Geepee S and second dam is by Complete Warrior – damsire of Var’s Gr1 winner Villandry Lot 99 – this mare is a winning half-sister to Gr1 Gold Challenge winner King Of Pain

VISIONAIRE

Gr1 winner and leading first crop sire of his year, he has already sired the likes of Fillies Guineas winner Heaps Of Fun, Gr3 winning 2yo Royal Pleasure, and Gr3 Byerley Turk winner Africa Rising

Lot 4 – a winning ½ sister to a Fillies Championship runner up, this mare is out of a Gr3 winning ½ sister to dual Guineas winner and Zabeel Mile winner Imbongi, the family of Gr1 winner William Longsword (by Captain Al), and in foal to Captain Of All (by Captain Al)

WARM WHITE NIGHT

Dual Gr1 winner, by the same sire as What A Winter, and half-brother to a champion, he has sired graded winners Hard Day’s Night and Harlem Shake, as well as recent debut winner Leftrightgoodnight

Lot 76 – a winning sister to a winner, this mare is out of a Tale Of The Cat (damsire of nearly 50 stakes winner) ½ sister to five time Australian Gr1 winner Boban, sells in foal to champion sprinter Captain Of All

WAY WEST

Gr3 winner bred on the same cross as champion sire and top broodmare sire Flying Spur, sire of top fillies Waywest Goddess and Extra Zero

Lot 34 – this Gr3 Sycamore Sprint winner, a half-sister to a four time stakes winner, is from the family of dual Irish classic winner Desert King, who, like Way West, is by Danehill, in foal to champion Futura

WEST MAN

Top class sprinter, from the same family as Irish River and Dynasty, sire of Gr1 winners Roaring Sands and Silver Sliver, and damsire of Gr1 winning Siren’s Call

Lot 64 – this Oaks placed winner of two, is out of a ½ sister to two graded winners, including short lived Gr1 performer Fort Vogue, and second dam is a Gr1 placed ½ sister to champion Highland Night and Gr1 winning sire Warm White Night, sells in foal to What A Winter – like Warm White Night, a son of Western Winter

WESTERN WINTER

Triple champion sire of 20 Gr1 winners, proven broodmare sire of champion Past Master, multiple Gr1 winner Carry On Alice, Gr1 winner Lauderdale, Guineas winner Black Arthur, and SA Oaks winner Wind Chill

Lot 11 – a full-sister to Gr3 performer Wild Kodiak, this mare is also a ½ sister to 13 time stakes winner Vauclair and Gr3 Final Fling third Blue Lace Agate, she is out of Gr2 (now Gr1) Majorca Stakes winner Wild Aster, a daughter of leading broodmare sire Elliodor, in foal to Gimmethegreenlight

Lot 41 – a three time winning sister to the dam of a Gr3 performer, this mare (dam of East Cape Guineas runner up Star Chestnut), is out of Gr3 winning 2yo Happy Harriet, sells in foal to Horse Of The Year and four time Gr1 winner Legislate

Lot 103 – this winning mare is out of a stakes winning sister to champion and multiple Gr1 winner Young Rake, the family of champion Along Came Polly, Gr1 winner Master Plan and recent Gr2 Gerald Rosenberg Stakes winner Polyphonic, in foal to Galileo’s multiple graded winning son Global View

WHAT A WINTER

Four time Gr1 winner and multiple Equus Champion, the son of Western Winter has made a dynamic start to his stud career, with his first crop performers including Gr3 winner Dutch Philip and fellow stakes winners Fort Winter and Magical Wonderland

Lot 114 – this unnamed weanling filly is a half-sister to 3 winners, including a stakes performer and she is out of a five time Gr3 winning daughter of Dominion Royale – damsire of What A Winter’s multiple stakes winning son Dutch Philip

WINDRUSH

Proven sire whose best runners include champion Mother Russia and graded winners In A Rush, Rushing Wind, Sunsational, Nordic Breeze and Diana’s Choice, damsire of Gr1 winners Jutxapose and Nother Russia

Lot 37 – this well bred mare is a winning ½ sister to 2 graded winning 2yos, and is out of a Gr3 daughter of world leading sire Kingmambo, the family of recent classic sire Poet’s Voice, Gr1 winners Versailles Treaty, General Assembly and Gold Fever, and dual US champion sire Exclusive Native, sells in foal to champion and Gr1 winner Pathfork

WOLFHOUND

Dual Gr1 winning ½ brother to champion broodmare sire Al Mufti, sire of French Oaks winner Bright Sky whose daughter Bengala (Pivotal) was entered in Irish Oaks, also damsire of Gr1 winner Muarrab

Lot 46 – dam of 2 winners, this five time stakes winning mare is a half-sister to Gr3 Matchem Stakes winner Changingoftheguard and is out of a full sister to US/SA Gr1 winner Crimson Palace, sells in foal to Pivotal son Harry Hall

Lot 90 – top class Gr2 winner of 10 races, sells in foal to Dynasty sired champion Legislate Lot 102 – Gr2 Camellia Stakes winning ½ sister to 2 graded winners, including US Gr1 winner Gypsy’s Warning, sells in foal to champion sprinter What A Winter

YEATS

Son of champion sire Sadler’s Wells, whose six Gr1 victories included a stunning four timer in the Ascot Gold Cup, bred on the same cross as Montjeu

Lot 25 – this winning mare is out of a Danehill Dancer ½ sister to a champion and to the dam of multiple Gr1 winner and KZN sire Linngari, closely related to Gr1 Grand Prix De Paris winner Mont Ormel (sired by a son of Danehill Dancer), in foal to champion sprinter Captain Of All