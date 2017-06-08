2017 G1 Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets

The 149th running of the G1 Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the 2017 USA Triple Crown, will be held on Saturday, 10 June 2017.

The race, nicknamed The Test of the Champion or The Run for the Carnations is run on dirt over 1 1⁄2 miles (12 furlongs) at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

The 1973 Belmont Stakes and Triple Crown winner Secretariat holds the mile and a half stakes record (which is also a track and world record on dirt) of 2:24.

The draw for the $1,500,000 Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets, was conducted on Wednesday, 07 June 2017 revealed a final field of 12.

Neither Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming or Preakness Stakes winner Cloud Computing will join the Belmont Stakes line-up. The Steve Asmussen-trained Lookin At Lee is the only horse to contest all three legs of this year’s Triple Crown series and he gets the services of Irad Ortiz Jr in the saddle. Asmussen and Ortiz won the 2016 Belmont Stakes with Creator.

Draw Horse Jockey Trainer 1 Twisted Tom Javier Casellano Chad Brown 2 Tapwrit Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 3 Gormley Victor Espinoza John Shirreffs 4 J Boys Echo Robby Albarado Dale Romans 5 Hollywood Handsom Florent Geroux Dallas Stewart 6 Lookin At Lee Irad Ortiz, Jr Steve Asmussen 7 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh Graham Motion 8 Senior Investment Channing Hill Kenneth McPeek 9 Meantime Mike Smith Brian Lynch 10 Multiplier Joel Rosario Brendan Walsh 11 Epicharis Christophe Lemaire Kiyoshi Hagiwara 12 Patch John Velazquez Todd Pletcher

The field will face the starter at 6:37 p.m. ET