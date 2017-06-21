Gambling On Dreams

Day ONE

– Thursday 29 June @ 12h00 lot 1-150

Day TWO

– Friday 30 June @ 12h00 lot 151-276

With a top-class catalogue in one hand and a buying card in the other, there’s always hope for better days – especially when one is shopping in the company of some of the hardiest and most accomplished racehorse breeders on earth.

Thoughts of the recession and testing times will most definitely not be at the forefront of the minds of vendors and bidders in one of the greatest times of the South African racing season.

It’s Vodacom Durban July week. It’s the KZN Yearling Sale. Where else would anybody really want to be?

The quality of the KZN Yearling Sale has been well proven over the years and the 276 lots on offer, hailing from a national selection of our best farms, look to offer as much promise as we have ever seen.

While a major incentive for buyers will be the carrot that graduates of the KZN Sale qualify for the 2018 KZN Yearling Sale Million, which will again be run on July day next year, the real attraction lies in the quality and diverse selection offered – from well related siblings, to the offspring of elite and emerging stars, as well as unproven exciting sires.

The past graduates of the sale also tell their own story.

Remember Gr1 Allan Robertson Fillies Championship winner Happy Valentine?

The daughter of Silvano is a subsequent winner in France, and a sought after broodmare, owned in partnership by Drakenstein Stud and Team Valor International. She visits Redoute’s Choice at Arrowfield Stud on a foal share and is due in August to More Than Ready.

Remember the outstanding Geoff Woodruff-trained Triple Crown champion Louis The King?

He is a Western Cape based stallion these days and set to make his own mark in the paddock in time to come,

Dual Gr1 winning millionaire Same Jurisdiction participated at Royal Ascot on Wednesday. And there are plenty more!

Our top stallions will be represented on this year’s KZN Sale, with leading sires Captain Al, Dynasty, Gimmethegreenlight, Silvano, and Var all there.

Leading first crop sires Crusade, Oratorio, Twice Over and What A Winter are well represented, ensuring buyers have a wide range of yearlings by top class stallions to choose from.

Exciting sires represented by their first local yearlings at this sale include Gr1 Krisflyer Sprint winner Ato, Cartier Champion and classic sire Duke Of Marmalade, triple Gr1 winner Jackson, Gr2 winner Master Of My Fate, Breeders’ Cup runner up Noble Tune, versatile July winner Pomodoro, Gr1 winning 2yo Potala Palace, the superbly bred Redoute’s Promise, globetrotting Equus Champion The Apache, Galileo son The Assayer, and classic placed Where’s That Tiger.

But read on and make your own short list – remembering that a smart man once said that a recession is opportunity in wolf’s clothing.

Preview

AL MIQDAAM

Son of Danehill and sire of winners from limited opportunities including stakes performer Al Ciberano

#82 half sister to a 3 time winner, out of a winning ½ sister to Gr1 sprinter Safe Structure

#102 half sister to 2 winners including Gr3 Kings Cup runner Mumsy’s Jet

#198 half-brother to 2 multiple winners, out of five time winning half-sister to Gr1 performers and to the dam of champion sprinter and sire Rebel King

#202 colt out of a ½ sister to 4 winners including Oaks winner Goat

ANNOUNCE

This ¾ brother to Danehill is sire of sire Call To Combat

#229 filly out of a ½ sister to Gr3 winning 2yo Thunderflash, from the same family as Gr1 winners Villandry, Ravishing and Bold Thatch (by National Assembly, the sire of Announce)

ANTONIUS PIUS

Breeders’ Cup runner-up, going strong with 2yo this season and sire of recent Gr3 Strelitizia Stakes winner Neptune’s Rain

#163 brother in blood to Gr3 Langerman/Champion Juvenile Cup winner Antonius Du Bois

ASHAAWES

Sire of top filly Priceless Jewel, Matchem Stakes winner Reim, durable Dubai winner Sanshaawes, and this season of Aurelia Cotta, impressive winner of her first two starts

#103 colt out of a winning ½ sister to Gr3 Winter Derby winner Cree Lodge

ATO

Gr1 Krisflyer Sprint winner, who earned more than R15 million, winning nine times from 1200 to 1600m

#100 colt out of five time winner, with second dam stakes winning ½ sister to Gr1 performer Rusty Pelican

#136 half-brother to 2 winners, out of a winning ½ sister to a Nursery third, while second dam won the Golden Slipper

#166 half-sister to 2 winners, out of a stakes placed winner of four, from the family of Gr1 Sarabande and Capetown Noir

#268 filly out of a winning ½ sister to a stakes placed four time winner, from the family of Gr1 Sarabande and Capetown Noir

AWAIT THE DAWN

Son of US triple champion sire Giant’s Causeway, with 2yo winners Morning Catch and Perfect Dawn, and debut third Big Bear in his first crop

#33 filly out of Fillies Mile placed daughter of Kahal, from family of Network Edition

#80 half-brother to a five time winner, out of a winning daughter of champion and Oaks winner Monyela,

#90 filly out of a winning Silvano daughter of an Oaks winner, who is half sister to Oaks winner Royal Prophecy and to the dam of Gr1 winner Gypsy’s Warning

#164 half-brother to Gr3 filly Awesome Beauty, from the family of Over The Air

#172 half-brother to 2 winners, out of full sister to SA Fillies Classic winner Caughtintheslips

# 206 half-sister to 11 winners, including Gr3 performer Mr Mulliner

BLACK MINNALOUSHE

Sire of Triple Crown winner Louis The King, and Gr1 winners Dancing In Silks, Kochka, Gold Onyx, Black Mamba, and Oaks winner Ash Cloud

#34 half-sister to 2 winners, out of seven time stakes winner Nik Nak

#122 half-sister to a winner and sister in blood to Gr3 filly Mary Stuart

#165 sister in blood to stakes placed winner of seven Big Cat, from family of Victory Moon, Real Princess and William Longsword

BOLD SILVANO

July winning son of Silvano, who in his first crop produced Gr2 performer Bold Rex and Zim Guineas winner Flasher On The Run, while his second crop includes Kuda Sprint Bold Respect

#74 colt out of a winning ½ sister to stakes placed six time winner Rushmore River, from international family of sires Tom Rolfe and Alzao

#78 colt out of a winning Captain Al daughter of five time stakes winner Storm Flo

#97 half-sister to 5 winners, and sister in blood to Gr2 performer Bold Rex, from the Soho Secret family

#185 filly bred on a similar cross to Met winner Martial Eagle, out of a winning Jallad mare

#190 3-parts brother to smart filly Hollie Point, out of a speedy three time winner and from the family of Met winner Past Master

#219 half-brother to 2 winners, out of a daughter of champion US sire Elusive Quality

#263 filly out of a ½ sister to King’s Cup runner-up Royal Armour, from the family of champions Kochka and Jay Peg

BRAVE TIN SOLDIER

Gr3 winning son of Storm Cat, and sire of Gr1 winners Rabada and Brave Mary (Allan Robertson Championship 2017)

#13 filly inbred to Mr Prospector and Secretariat, out of Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint winner Maelstrom

#26 half-sister to a winner, out of a Fort Wood ½ sister to Oaks winner Icy Air (dam of Gr2 winner Icy Trail)

#55 full brother to a multiple winner, out of a Gr3 winning own sister to Gr1 Legality

#59 filly out of a daughter of Golden Slipper winner Princess Sassi

#61 half-sister to 2 winners, out of a sister to Dubai stakes winner Drift Ice and ½ sister to multiple Gr1 winner Abashiri

#79 half-brother to 2 winners, out of a half-brother to Special Key and Secret To Success

#113 half-sister to 2 winners, out of a full sister to Gr3 winner Side By Side

#116 half-sister to 6 winners including Gr2 winner Winning Leap, from family sire Kalamoun #145 colt out of full sister to stakes winner Limerick (dam of Gr1 Noah From Goa)

BYWORD

Gr1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes winner has his first crop in 2017, and is sire of winner Talk Wrench

#56 colt out of a winning ½ sister to stakes placed 7-time winner Kayhaladin

#195 half-brother to a winner, out of a winning ½ sister to 2 overseas winners

CAPTAIN AL

Champion sire, champion sire of 2yos the past eight seasons, sire of Gr1 winners/champions

#251 colt out of a winning ½ sister to Gr2 winner Hidden Beauty (by Victory Moon, also a son of Al Mufti), from the family of Captain Al’s Cape Guineas winner William Longsword

CRUSADE

Gr1 winning half-brother to Irish Oaks winner Seventh Heaven, his first crop winners include Onamission, Miss Millionaire, Butchie Boy, Weekend Warrior and Brave Endeavour

#15 half-brother to 2 winners (including a stakes performer), and to the dam of smart 2yo Celestina

#28 filly out of a winning ½ sister to 2 stakes winners including Gr2 sprinter Damasco

#40 filly out of a winning ½ sister to Gr3 performer Tip Toe, from family of Horse Chestnut

#46 half-brother to 4 winners, out of a Gr3 winning daughter of Al Mufti

#52 filly out of a winning Fort Wood mare, from the family of champion fillies Hoeberg, Petrava and Princess Victoria, and sire Jallad

#54 colt, inbred to Mr Prospector, out of a mare who won nine

#67 colt out of a winning daughter of Dynasty from the family of champion Jamaica

#75 half-brother to 3 winners, from the family of Gr1 Tempest Queen

#92 closely inbred to Storm Cat, this colt is out of a winning sister to 4 winners, from the family of Scented Royal

#93 colt out of a winning ½ sister to a Gr2 placed winner of eight

#105 half-brother to 3 winners, one of whom won nine

#235 out of a winning daughter of Kahal, this colt’s grandam is full sister to Golden Slipper winner Golden Silvino

#240 colt out of a half-sister to Gr2 winner She’s On Fire, from the family of Devon Air

#245 filly out of a three time winning daughter Caesour, from the family of sire Shadeed

#270 half-sister to 2 winners, this filly’s grandam is a sister to November Handicap winner Jungle Sands

#275 half-sister to a winner, out of a daughter of lightning fast racemare Melting

CURVED BALL

Dingaans winning son of champion sire Fastnet Rock

#1 colt out of a Silvano ½ sister to SW 2yo Juan Two Three

#45 half-sister to 2 winners, out of Gr3 winner Passive Resistance

#48 filly out of a full sister to Gr3 winner Aquitaine and ¾ sister to Gr1 winner Captain America

#51 half-brother to 6 winners, out of a winning Jallad ½ sister to a Gr3 winner from the family of Jallad

#65 inbred to Danzig, filly out of a stakes placed winner of six, whose full sister ran third in the Oaks

#120 half-sister to Gr3 Champion Juvenile Cup winner O Tamara, out of a three time winning daughter of Spectrum

#158 filly out of a half-sister to 2 stakes winners, their dam a stakes winner of six

#203 inbred to Danzig, colt out of a winning own sister to a seven time winner

#217 half-sister to 6 winners, out of a five time winning ½ sister to Gr2 High Raiser and Gr1 2yo Well Styled, from the family of Bush Telegraph

#227 filly out of Gr1 Golden Slipper/Thekwini Stakes runner up Felix The Cat, herself a ½ sister to Gr1 performer ML Jet

DUKE OF MARMALADE

Five time Gr1 winner, this half-brother to Epsom Derby winner Ruler Of The World is sire of classic winners Simple Verse, Nutan, Star Of Seville and Sound Of Freedom

#25 half-sister to 2 winners, including Gr3 winner One Cool Dude

#272 filly out of a Gr3 winning ½ sister to ten time stakes winner Follow The Piper

DYNASTY

Leading sire of Gr1 winners of both sexes

#225 full sister to stakes winner Taipan, out of a daughter of Gr2 winner Tarn Fairy

EIGHTFOLD PATH

Gr3 winning 2yo by Giant’s Causeway out of French champion Divine Proportions

#123 half-brother to 2 winners, this colt (inbred to Nureyev) is out of a winning Caesour half-sister to Gr3 winner Golden Oriole

#156 half-brother to a dual winner, from the family of National Emblem

#174 colt out of a three time winner from the family of Gr1 winning sprinter Scarena

#186 out of a winning Kahal mare, this colt’s grandam is a half-sister to 2 stakes winners

#193 three parts sister to a six time winner, dam a four time winning full sister to a stakes placed winner of five

#199 half-sister to 4 winners including Gr2 SA Fillies Nursery third Indigo Princess

#220 half-sister to 2 winners, out of a daughter of 12 time Gr3 winner Eternal Dancer

#257 half-brother to 2 winners, out of a half-sister to Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint winner Scarena

ELUSIVE FORT

Equus Champion and triple Gr1 winner, sire of Gr1 Siren’s Call, Lauderdale and Safe Harbour

#231 half-brother to 5 winners including Nursery runner up Florist Rose, out of a stakes placed winner of three

#242 half-sister to a winner, out of a full sister to 13 time Gr2 winner Tiza

GIMMETHEGREENLIGHT

Champion Freshman sire in 2016, his first crop including Gr1 winner Gunner and Fillies Guineas winner Gimme Six, and his second crop the Gr1 filly Green Plains

#189 half-sister to 2 winners, one of whom won four, from the family of Gr1 winner and sire Bigstone

GITANO HERNANDO

Dual Gr1 winner whose first crop includes stakes winning filly Whose That Girl

#96 colt out of a winning daughter of Gr1 winner Soft Landing

GOLDEN SWORD

Gr3 Chester Vase winner and Irish Derby runner up, and sire of high class filly Belle Rose

#19 half-sister to 3 winners out of a winning Al Mufti ½ sister to Gr1 Champions Cup runner up Black Wing

#32 half-sister to 2 winners, out of a winning National Assembly ½ sister to Gr3 King’s Cup winner Pessoa and stakes winner Pecan Nut

#72 half-sister to 2 winners including Gr3 winning 2yo Royal Pleasure, their dam half sister to dam of Gr1 Solo Traveller

#234 half-sister to 6 winners including 6 time stakes winner Cast A Spell (dam of three stakes performers)

#253 half-sister to 3 winners including Gr3 Flamboyant Stakes runner up Lala

GREAT BRITAIN

Brother to sire-of-sires Cape Cross, and himself sire of high class fillies Queen Laurie, Hashtag Strat and Wrecking Ball, as well as this season’s Gr1 2yo Al Mariachi (bought off KZN Sale)

#14 full brother to Queen Laurie, out of Gr3 Magnolia Handicap winner Maggie Kay, the family of multiple Gr1 winner Ingleside

#238 colt out of a winning ½ sister to 2 stakes horses, including Gr1 performer Glittering Idol

HORSE CHESTNUT

Sire of Gr1 winners Chestnuts N Pearls and Lucifer’s Stone, and graded winners Banbury, Spanish Chestnut, Chestnut’s Rocket and Joan Ranger

#64 half-brother to a multiple winner, his grandam half-sister to Gr1 winning sprinter Golden Taipan

#264 half-brother to 3 winners, one of whom won four, out of a four time winning half-sister to National Emblem

IDEAL WORLD

Stakes winning son of two champions, he is the sire of champion Smart Call and fellow feature race winners Cape Speed, Hermoso Mundo, Irish Pride, Louisiana, Persian Rug, and Peep Show

#4 half-brother to a winner, out of a sister to a stakes placed four time winner and to the dam of Gr3 winner Tippuana Moon

#31 half-sister to a six-time winner, her grandam half-sister to classic winners Royal Land and Field Flower

#99 half-sister to 3 winners, including four time stakes winner Winter Darling

#104 half-sister to 6 winners, including the stakes placed Preamble, the family of Oaks runner up Foxi Flo

#118 colt out of a winning ½ sister to 4 winners, from the family of US Horse Of The Year Lady’s Secret and local champion Mahbooba

#140 filly out of a Daylami mare, with the grandam (by Fort Wood) closely related to host of winners including Hundred Acre Wood, Syon , Noblewood, Joshua Tree and Golden Oriole

#149 half-sister to a winner, out of a winning ½ sister to 5 winners from the family of champion Colonial Girl and champion 3yo elect Edict Of Nantes

#170 half-brother to 3 winners, out of a four time winning own sister to The Boogieman

#178 half-sister to a winner, from the family of Gr1 winner Bull Valley

#204 half-brother to 4 winners, whose grandam is half-sister to 3 Gr1 winners, including champion Circle Of Life (dam of Gr1 Deo Juvente)

#258 filly, closely inbred to Miesque and Nureyev, out of a half-sister to 6 winners from the potent Soho Secret family

IMPERIAL STRIDE

Sire of smart performer Will Pays, stakes winner Lucky Sam and solid sprinter Eddie Sweat

#151 filly, a sister to a dual winner, out of a three time winning daughter of Gr3 winner Khalehla

IRISH FLAME

Horse Of The Year and multiple Gr1 winning son of top sire Dynasty, with winners from his first small crop of 2yos in 2017

#9 filly out of an eight time winning ½ sister to stakes winner Lielums, with the next two dams both stakes winners

#44 half-sister to 2 winners, out of a winning ½ sister to stakes winner Proud Peyton

#183 half-brother to 2 winners, out of a four time winning ½ sister to Merchants runner up Captain Harry

#222 half-sister to a winner, out of a sister to Gr1 sprinter Extinct and ½ sister to Gr1 stayer Wild One

#274 colt out of a ¾ sister to stakes winner King Neptune, from family of Gr1 winners Stellite and Zirconeum

JACKSON

Triple Gr1 winning son of Dynasty, from the family of champion sire Smart Strike, with his first crop as yearlings

#16 colt out of a stakes placed half-sister to a German champion, from the family of sires Peintre Celebre and Planteur

#91 half brother to 2 winners, from the family of US Champion sire Cozzene (who is the damsire of Jackson) and champion sire Fort Wood (grandsire of Jackson)

#121 colt out of a winning Trippi ½ sister to a black type performer, from the family of top sires Invincible Spirit and Kodiac

#144 half-sister to 3 winners, including Gr2 filly London, out of a winning ½ sister to Camp Arthur

#184 colt out of a winning ½ sister to 4 winners, from the family of sire Harry Hotspur and champion Kiss Of Peace

JAY PEG

Globetrotting champion, sire of graded winners Exit Here, Hot Affair, Flash Drive, Peggy Jay, Olympic Owen and recent Gr3 Godolphin Barb Stakes winner Woljayrine

#50 half brother to 3 winners, this colt (inbred to Elliodor) is out of a ¾ sister to Gr3 winner Kokkewiet (by Elliodor) and to the dam of 2yo stakes winner Seattle Storm

JUDPOT

Sire of Gr1 winners of both sexes, including 2yo champion Along Came Polly, Forest Indigo and Juxtapose, he also has current high class 3yo Final Judgement

#18 half-brother to 8 winners including globetrotting multiple group winner Tiza, who won no fewer than seven stakes races.

#41 filly out of a three time winning ½ sister to five stakes horses including Gr2 winner Pacific Warrior and Algoa Cup winner Stonehenge, from family of Gr1 winner Dashing Eagle

#221 sister to a winner and closely inbred to the mare Lassie Dear, from the E family of Empress Club, Ecurie and Epoque

#230 half-sister to 3 winners, out of a four time winning ½ sister to an Australian Gr3 performer, their dam by Danehill out of champion Flitter

JUST AS WELL

Gr1 performed ½ brother to champion Rainbow View, with top runners including Ready To Run Cup winner Chili Con Carne

#58 full & half brother to winners, out of a winning ½ sister to 3 stakes winners including Gr1 July winner Dunford

#200 half brother to 5 winners, including Gr3 runner up Miss Zummerudd

#213 filly out of a winning 3-part sister to Horse Of The Year Yard Arm, also the family of Triple Crown winner Abashiri

KILDONAN

Kildonan, whose relatives include Carry On Alice, is the sire of high class fillies Beach Goddess, Night In Tahiti and Rosier

#30 filly out of a winning half-sister to Gr2 Merchants winner Kangaroo Jack, whose dam is stakes winner and Gr1 Garden Province runner up Rainbow Flag

#87 filly out of four time stakes winner Sheikitupbaby from the family of Gr1 Cape Guineas winner Domino Man

#106 half-sister to a winner, their dam (by Western Winter) a close relative of Gr1 Set Afire, Nania, Red Ray, etc

#109 half-brother to 3 winners, one of whom won five, out of a ½ sister to Gr1 Cape Derby winner Shah’s Star

#216 filly out of a winning Fort Wood half-sister to nine winners, and ¾ sister to Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas winner Indiscreet Fantasy

#239 half-brother to 4 winners, including feature race winner Furious Dancer

KING OF KINGS

Final crop for the son of Sadler’s Wells

#210 full brother to this season’s Ruffian Stakes winner Daring Diva, out of a speedy five time winning mare

KING’S APOSTLE

Gr1 European sprinter, sire of winners National King, Forward Drive, Paulus, Around Not Across, Come On Sonny, and Trap Lord

#69 half-sister to a winner, out of a daughter of lightning fast racemare Melting

LATERAL

Sire of Gr1 winner Bilateral and Gr2 Dingaans/Colorado King Stakes winner Unparalleled

#5 half sister to 3 winners, including a six timer, and to stakes placed Amber Ice, from the family of champion Russian Sage and ½ sister Smiling Blue Eyes

#81 half brother to 3 winners who won ten races between them, out of a granddaughter of champion Evening Mist, from the famed Drohsky family

#161 half-sister to 2 winners, out of a winning ½ sister to Gr2 winner Captain’s Wild, from the family of sires Diesis, Kris and Count Dubois

#173 colt out of a winning Danehill Dancer ½ sister to a six time winner in Australia, from US female line

#181 this filly’s winning siblings include a filly who won six, out of a winning Captain Al ½ sister to Cedar, a Gr3 placed winner of eight

#211 half-sister to a lightly raced winner, out of a winning half-sister to Oaks Trial winner Opera Cloak

#228 half-brother to 4 winners, one of whom won seven, out of Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint runner up Fine Hope

#276 filly out of a ½ sister to 2 black type performers, from the family of English classic winners Dr Devious and Dancing Rain

MAIN AIM

Son of champion sprinter and top sire Oasis Dream, and sire in his first crops of Oaks Plate winner Another Night and feature race contender Great Aim

#167 filly out of a three time winning daughter of Silvano, with the grandam half-sister to Gr1 SA Nursery winner Travis McGee

#244 half-sister to 2 winners, one of whom won 3, out of a five time winning daughter of fast stakes winner Party Lover

#248 half-brother to 4 winners, including Gr3 performer and eight time winner Cedar

MAMBO IN SEATTLE

Sire of high class stakes winners Same Jurisdiction (multiple Gr1, now racing in UK), Mambo Mime, Smart Mart, Mambonick and Fortune Fella

#47 half-sister to 2 winners, out of a half-sister to 3 stakes winners, including Royal IQ and Mentor

#77 half-brother to 7 winners, one a stakes placed winner of six, and is out of a Gr3 Fort Wood ½ sister to stakes winner Hard Ball

#137 half sister to 2 stakes winners including Gr2 winner Tiger’s Retreat (by Mambo’s close relation Tiger Ridge), their dam a 4-time winning full sister to highclass Saddlewood, from the Lily family

#182 colt, bred on the same cross as dual Gr1 winner Same Jurisdiction, is out of a stakes placed Captain Al half-sister to Mambo’s Gr1 son Mambo Mime

#266 filly out of a full sister to SA Gr3 winner Thundering Jet (later a Gr2 winner in Singapore)

MARCHFIELD

Dual Canadian champion by champion sire A P Indy, his first South African crop including smart winner Spring Poetry

#135 half-brother to 2 winners, one of whom was stakes placed, from family of Kiss Of Peace and top sprinters Rotterdam and Harry Hotspur

#254 half-brother to 2 winners, out of a winning own sister to Gr3 winner Marquetta (dam of Gr2 winning millionaire Alimony)

MASTER OF MY FATE

Son of champions Jet Master and Promisefrommyheart, having his first crop of yearlings in 2017

#36 half-brother to 3 winners, out of a ¾ sister to Gr2 Dingaans winner Special Squad

#84 filly out of a three time winning daughter of Captain Al, from the family of Gr1 winning siblings Record Edge and Golden Peak

#107 this colt, closely inbred to Elliodor, is out of a stakes placed ½ sister to Gr3 Cape Classic third Rabattache

#153 colt out of a winning ½ sister to Gr1 Met winner Martial Eagle, from the family of high class Divine Jet (now a sire)

#196 colt out of a winning Fort Wood mare, whose dam is a winning full sister to triple Gr1 winner Set Afire and a sister in blood to the Gr1 winners Nania and Red Ray

#246 half-sister to a winner, out of a ½ sister to 4 winners, from the family of champion filly Kiss Of Peace

#271 this filly, inbred to Elliodor, is a half-sister to 4 winners, including multiple stakes winner Pure Power

MIESQUE’S APPROVAL

Breeders’ Cup Mile winner, sire of graded winners J’s Outsider, Judicial, and Eton Square

#6 this filly, out of a mare who won 3, is a sister in blood to Gr2 winner Judicial (by Miesque’s Approval),

#89 half-brother to a multiple winner, out of a daughter of Gr1 performer Silver Moon

MOGOK

His best include champions The Apache and Wild One, international Gr1 winner Gypsy’s Warning, Gr1 winner Orbison and this season’s Gr1 SA Derby runner up Pagoda

#22 full sister to Hong Kong winner Monsieur Mogok and ½ to 3 other winners, bred on the same cross as champion The Apache

#129 this colt, inbred to the mare Coup De Folie, is out of a winning half-sister to eight time stakes winner Double Clutch

#142 filly out of a winning ½ sister to 2 Australian winners

#215 this colt, bred on the same cross as multiple Gr1 winning sire The Apache, is a full brother to Gr3 perfomer Ballito Boy, while his eight other winning siblings include exported Gr1 Cape Guineas third Tiger Shark

#232 colt out of a ½ sister to 5 winners including Derby third Al Pasha, from the family of Victory Moon, Real Princess and William Longsword

#273 half-brother to a winner, this colt’s dam is a full sister to champion Long Dollar and ½ sister to 2 other stakes winners

NOBLE TUNE

Multiple graded stakes winner and Gr1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf runner up, he is a half-brother to dual Gr1 winner and sire Honor Code, with his first crop of yearlings in 2017

#21 filly out of a stakes placed winner of four, from the family of US Gr1 winners Morning Line and November Snow

#23 filly out of a Gr3 placed winner of three, from the family of Gr1 sprinter Keen Commander

#38 colt out of mare by Kahal from the female line of Gr2 Natalia Stakes winner Twing

#39 colt out of a Gr3 placed six time winner

#73 half-sister to 2 winners, including current high class filly Vision To Kill, their dam a six-time winner

#83 half-brother to a multiple winner, out of a stakes placed winner of five from the family of London News, Kings Gambit and Promisefrommyheart

#88 colt out of a winning ½ sister to Gr2 runner up Tawny Run, from the family of Australian Derby winner Naturalism

#94 half-sister to stakes placed five time winner Leeuloop Jet, out of a ½ sister to Equus Champion Night Diva

#108 half-sister to nine time winner Tell A Star, out of a winning ½ sister to the dam of Gr2 winner Prestic

#119 half-sister to 5 winners, including a stakes placed winner of five

#126 colt is out of a stakes placed winner of eight from the family of champion Bold Cherry and Trophy Wife

#127 colt out of a winning ½ sister to Gr3 runner up Royal Armour from the family of champions Jay Peg and Kochka

#143 colt out of a ¾ sister to Gr1 winner and champion Fearless

#150 filly, inbred to Storm Cat and Rahy, is out of a winning half-sister to an Australian Gr3 winner

#169 filly out of a winning ½ sister to stakes winner Naan Khataay, from the female line of dual Gr1 winner Rabada

#171 half-brother to Derby Trial runner up Lee’s Pick, this colt’s three time winning dam is a half-sister to the stakes placed dam of Gr1 filly Sail

#191 half-sister to 2 winners, including speedy feature race winner Victoria Lavelle

#236 this filly, whose dam is by Silvano, is a descendant of US champion racemare Revidere

#243 filly out of a three time winning ½ sister to stakes winner School Assembly

#256 half-sister to a 3 time winner, this filly’s dam is a half-sister to Gr2 winner In A Rush

#261 filly out of a three time winning daughter of a stakes winner, from family of Equus champion Hot Ticket and Gr1 Met winner Hill Fifty Four

#267 half-sister to a winner, their dam halfsister to the dam of Gr1SA Derby runner up Classic Oasis

#269 half-brother to 4 winners, out of a three time winning sister to Met winner Zebra Crossing

NOORDHOEK FLYER

#201 filly out of a winning half-sister to Gr1 placed stakes winner Catalina, from the female line Pocket Power, River Jetez, Harry’s Echoe

ORATORIO

Sires of international Gr1 winners has first crop of 2yo racing in SA in 2017, including 3 stakes horses and feature race winner Arianos Bagofgold

#29 half-brother to 3 winners, including Gr2 Selangor Cup winner Hard Day’s Night, out of a half-sister to Gr1 winner Major Bluff

#133 bred on the same cross as Arianos Bagofgold, this colt is out of a winning ½ sister to the dam of a stakes winner

#159 half sister to a winner, out of a daughter of multiple champion racemare Southern Spring (ARG) #224 a half-brother to a winner, out of Gr3 winner Fair Rosalind

#259 half-brother to 2 winners, from the female line of US Champion Turf filly Royal Heroine, who is grandam of Gr1 winners

PATHFORK

Gr1 winning champion at two, the son of Distorted Humor is from the same family as Redoute’s Choice, his first crops have made their mark with the likes of Gr3 winner Red Chesnut Road and debut feature race winner Precious Pansy

#7 half sister to a winner, out of a ½ sister to 6 winners, from the family of champion and Breeders’ Cup winner Miss Alleged (dam of sire Joshua Dancer)

#10 filly out of a winning full sister to Gr3 winning 2yo The Plunderer

#95 half-sister to 4 winners, out of a five time stakes winner from the family of champion Horse Chestnut

#101 colt out of a winning ½ sister to Gr1 winner On Her Toes (dam of smart 2yo Light On Her Toes)

#157 half-brother to Gr2 Oaks runner up Beloved Betty and 2 other multiple winners, their dam Arch Mistress a Gr2 placed Gr3 winner fromUS female line

#179 half-sister to a four time winner, out of a five time winning daughter of Rich Man’s Gold, who through his sire makes for inbreeding 3×3 to Forty Niner in the yearling filly

#208 colt out of a stakes placed winning ½ sister to multiple stakes winner Francia, from family of Hinterland and Foveros

#226 colt out of a winning daughter of Australian Gr3 performer

#233 full sister to 4-time winner Secret Star, out of winning half sister to dam of Gr2 winner Neptune’s Rain

#247 half-sister to 3 winners, out of a daughter of champion Harry’s Charm

PHILANTHROPIST

His first local crops includes the graded winners Singapore Sling and She’s A Giver and top class filly Sail

#147 full sister to a winner and half-sister to 4 other winners including stakes winning speedball Doing It For Dan, out of a mare by US sire Mt Livermore

#214 this filly’s dam is a winning half-sister to stakes placed winner Music Affair, from the same family as this season’s dual Guineas winner Janoobi, through champion Scented Royal

POMODORO

First crop of yearlings for the Derby/July winner

#24 half-sister to six winners, out of a winning own sister to Gr1 sprinter Rodoille, also the family of unbeaten 2yo Gr1 Sun Gold Medallion winner Sand And Sea

#175 half-brother to 2 winners, and is out of a half sister to Pomodoro’s sire Jet Master, giving 3×2 inbreeding to the dam of Jet Master – inbreeding also found in the useful Bulleteer, who is by Jet Master out of a winning half sister to the yearling colt on offer

POTALA PALACE

First crop of yearlings for the Gr1 winning son of Singspiel

#110 this filly, out of a winning daughter of Jallad, is from the same family as Gr1 winners Bold Thatch, Villandry, Vega, and Ravishing

#138 half-brother to 2 winners including Gr3 Strelitzia Stakes winner Neptune’s Rain, from the family of Gr1 In The Fast Lane and Trademark

#180 filly out of a Fort Wood ½ sister to Gr3 King’s Cup winner Pirate’s Gold

#255 half-brother to a winner, out of a winning half-sister to 4 winners, from the family of champion Tara’s Touch and Gr1 winners Bilateral and Little Miss Magic

#260 half-sister to 2 winners, out of a granddaughter of US champion and Breeders’ Cup winner Royal Heroine

QUERARI

The Gr1 winning son of Oasis Dream sired a plethora of graded winners in his first 2 crops.

#12 half-sister to 2 winners, filly out of a mare who won three, and her second dam is a half-sister to a stakes winner and to the dam of Gr1 winning champion Golden Taipan

#130 half-sister to 2 winners, out of a winning own sister to Gr2 Premier Trophy winner Cask

#146 own brother to a winner and half-brother to 2 winners in Australia who between them won 12 races, their dam a half-sister to 2 stakes winners including Gr2 Charity Mile winner Seattle Ice

#154 bred on the same cross as Gr1 filly Melliflora, this half-sister to 5 winners is out of speedy Gr2 performer Angel At My Table

#262 filly out of a ½ sister to 2 black type performers including Gr3 Langerman winner Steiger

REDOUTE’S PROMISE

By Redoute’s Choice out of SA and Australian Gr1 winner Perfect Promise, has his first crop of yearlings

#42 colt out of Gr2 Fillies Guineas third Paint The Town, whose winning siblings include Gr2 winning sprinter Mike’s Choice and Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint runner up Maelstrom

SAIL FROM SEATTLE

Leading sire of juveniles in 2017

#114 half-sister to 3 winners (one in Singapore), out of a winning half-sister to Gr1 winner Thundering Star

#117 half-sister to a pair of winners, out of a sister in blood to Gr2 winner Deliberation, from the family of Kiss Of Peace

#160 full sister to this season’s smart 2yo Autumn In Seattle, from the family of champions Dog Wood and Enchanted Garden, as well as Sail From Seattle’s Gr1 son Elusive Gold

SEVENTH ROCK

Gr1 winning son of two champions, his best includes champion Seventh Plain, Gr1 winner Guiness and front running Gr3 winner Stonehenge

#43 half-brother to a dual winner, out of a winning half-sister to 2 black type performers, including Merchants runner up Silicone Valley

#134 half-brother to a winner, out of a winning ½ sister to 3 stakes horses including Mambo Mime

SILVANO

His top representatives this season include the Gr1 winners Al Sahem, Nightingale and Orchid Island, as well as dual Guineas winner Janoobi, giving him a total of 20 Gr1 winners

#85 filly out of six time Gr3 winner She’s A Stunner, from the same family as high class racemares Joyous Dancer and Little Vic

THE APACHE

Equus Champion and dual Gr1 winner in South Africa, with a small first crop

#249 filly out of a winning ½ sister to Gr1 filly Safe Harbour, from family of Gr1 Saintly Lady

THE ASSAYER

First crop of yearlings for the son of Galileo

#37 half brother to 2 winners, dam a ¾ sister to Gr1 winner National Spirit, from the family of champions Classic Flag and Cherry On The Top

TOREADOR

Proven sire, whose best include champion Link Man, and recent Gr1 Tsogo Sun Sprint winner Bull Valley, and Gr1 2yo Prospect Strike

#8 filly, whose dam is a ¾ sister to the useful Brooklyn Brawler, is out of a mare closely related to Akinfeet (dam of Capetown Noir)

#11 filly out of a winning daughter of Oaks winner Daddy’s Darling

#53 half-sister to 4 winners including stakes winner King Neptune and Gr3 filly Stella Mia

#76 filly out of a winning daughter of Irish 1000 Guineas winner Hula Angel

#86 half-sister to 4 winners, one of whom won five, from the family of Gr1 Highland Night and Warm White Night

#112 filly, first foal of ½ sister to Gr3 performer Arniston, from US female line

#148 colt out of a winning ½ sister to Gr1 performer Patriotic Rebel

#162 half-sister to a winner, this filly’s second dam is a half sister to Jet Master

#188 colt out of a winning ½ sister to Oaks placed Patchit Up Baby, from the family of Qui Danzig

#194 colt out of a winning ½ sister to 6 overseas winners, from the family of Mark Of Esteem

#237 colt out of a three time winning own sister to six time stakes winner Posh Boy

#250 colt out of a winning own sister to stakes performer Run Rhino Run

#265 half-sister to 3 winners, including a stakes performer, with her second dam a stakes winner

TURFFONTEIN

Australian Gr1 winning sprint/miler with an imported yearling

#177 half-sister to 7 winners, out of a winning ½ sister to Australian Gr2 winner Sarson Trail

TWICE OVER

Made a sparkling start with his first runners including impressive Gr1 Gold Medallion winner Sand And Sea

#241 colt out of a winning daughter of US champion sire Tapit, from the family of successful sire Roberto

VAR

Enjoying another great season, with 18 2yo winners and feature race winners Exquisite Touch, Hanabi and Rivarine to his credit

#70 half-sister to KZN Million winner Lunar Rush, out of a Gr3 mare who won eight, from the family of Gr1 sprinter All Will Be Well

#197 half-sister to 4 winners, including a stakes placed winner and a multiple winner in Hong Kong, her winning dam (closely inbred to Fall Aspen) is out of Fort Wood’s Fillies Guineas winner Dog Rose

#205 a full sister to a winner, filly out of a winning ½ sister to Australian Gr3 winner Generalife

VISIONAIRE

Made a top class start to his stud career with his first local crop producing Fillies Guineas winner Heaps Of Fun, and second crop the talented Gr1 performers Africa Rising and Visuality

#2 half-brother to 2 winners, out of a ½ sister to five time stakes winner Miami Blues

#3 half-brother to 4 winners including eight time winner and Gr2 performer Greasepaint, their dam a stakes placed winner of five

#20 half-brother to 2 winners, out of a five time winning ½ sister to 6 winners, from the family of Yard-Arm and Abashiri

#35 half-brother to 2 winners, one of whom won six, out of a winning daughter of Kahal

#60 half-sister to a five time winner, out of a 3 time winning ½ sister to Gr3 performer Mr Mulliner

#62 half-sister to 2 winners, out of a half-sister to 2 stakes winners, including Gr3 winner Mzwilli

#68 colt out of a half-sister to the dam of Gr3 3yo Loadshedder, with his Gr1 placed second dam a full sister to Gr1 winner Fort Defiance

#98 colt out of a six time winning Gr3 placed ½ sister to 4 stakes horses, including Gr3 winner Dazzling Heights

#124 half-brother to a winner, out of a full sister to Gr3 winning sprinter Blue Yonder, from family of dual Gr1 winner Rabada and his promising ½ brother Glider Pilot

#132 half-sister to 2 winners, out of winning daughter of Jallad

#139 half-brother to 2 winners, out of a five time winning ¾ sister to Gr3 Clairwood Nursery winner Weather Bird

#152 half brother to a winner, out of a ½ sister to a 12 time stakes winner in France

#155 colt out of a ½ sister to 6 winners, from family of graded winners Tuscan Elegance, Tuscan Sky and Express Queen

#176 half-brother to 5 winners, including a stakes placed winner of six, this colt’s dam won the Gr2 Thekwini Stakes and is ½ sister to the dam of Gr1 winner Pick Six

#187 colt out of a six time winning ½ sister to stakes winner and Oaks runner up Salutation

#192 half-brother to 8 winners, out of a stakes winning half-sister to Gr1 performer Rusty Pelican

#207 half-sister to 2 multiple winners, out of a three time winning sister to Gr1 winner Pick Six

#209 half-brother to 3 winners, including Oaks winner Witchcraft, their dam a half-sister to Gr2 Park Hill Stakes winner Meeznah

#218 half-brother to 2 winners, out of a winning ½ sister to 3 stakes winners, including Gr2 winner and July third Bound By Honour

#252 half-sister to 8 winners, out of a winning ½ sister to multiple stakes producer Bushra, from female line of Mill Hill and Smart As Paint

WHAT A WINTER

Triple Equus Champion and four time Gr1 winner, currently SA’s leading first crop sire, with yearlings fetching up to R2.8 million this year

#27 half-sister to 4 winners, her dam a daughter of stakes winner Ragusa Abbess, from family of high class sprinter Dambuster

#49 half-brother to 2 winners, out of a half-sister to Merchants winner Thunder Cat

#57 half-sister to a four time winner, out of a ½ sister to Gr3 performer S’il Vous Plait

#63 sister in blood to #57, her dam also a ½ sister to smart eight time winner S’il Vous Plait

#66 half-sister to 3 winners, closely related to the Western Winter sired dual Guineas winner Solo Traveller

#128 half-brother to a winner, dam a daughter of Gr1 Allan Robertson winner Silver Arc (also granddam of current smart filly Star Profile)

#131 colt out of three time winning sister to Gr1 filly Six Blue Notes, from family of champions Jay Peg and Kochka

#141 filly, whose siblings include a seven time winner, is out of a 3 time winner from the female line of Gr1 sprinter Nobely Born and sprinter Trip Tease

#212 filly out of a winning ½ sister to Gr2 winner Grey Cossack

WHERE’S THAT TIGER

Son of Storm Cat started his career in Australia and has a few imported offspring racing in SA, including stakes horses Tiger’s Touch, Supertube, Samurai Blade and Tiger Quest

#17 half-sister to 3 winners, out of a winning half-sister to Jet Master

#71 half-sister to a winner, out of a winning daughter of Oaks winner Royal Prophecy

#223 filly out of a half-sister to 2 stakes winners, including multiple Gr1 winner Happy Archer

WINDRUSH

A proven sire of high class gallopers

#125 this filly’s winning siblings include feature race winner House Of Wax, their dam a winning daughter of Oaks winner Fast Break

#168 half-sister to 2 winners, out of a full sister to Gr3 winner Kokkewiet and to the dam of East Cape star Seattle Storm