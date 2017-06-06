A Decade Of Winners

Gavin van Zyl took out his trainer’s license in 2007 and saddled his first runner 10 years ago this month.

Errol Budlender, who has been a loyal supporter of the yard for many years, did the legwork in reviewing their stats and found that Team G Racing has achieved 600 winners in that time, with over 30 at Group and Listed level and 7 at Gr1.

Team G has grown and developed into a family business, with Chesney managing their Johannesburg satellite & Gareth graduating to being a fully fledged trainer in his own right.

A delighted Gavin was celebrating his mini milestone from the office. “One knows things are going well, but it’s nice to see the statistics back it up, particularly when they reflect that we have done it at the highest level.”

“Most importantly, it’s been a wonderful team effort,” says Gavin proudly, “and it’s a privilege to have been able to do this with my sons. Chesney runs the Joburg yard very successfully and is a great help and it has been very rewarding to watch Gareth progress to having his own yard. And of course we have wonderful clients that we can’t thank enough.”

Modern life is so busy and pressurised that time flies and years vanish before one realises, so it is important to celebrate milestones as much for themselves as for the opportunity to stop, reflect and take stock of what one has achieved.

Standing 10 years deep into his training career, has it been what he planned and hoped for all those years ago? “We all dream about how we would like things to work out and the reality seldom matches up, but I didn’t think it would be this good and I never imagined we would be this successful. I am very grateful and surprised,” he says with trademark humility.

Are there any grand plans for the next 10 years? “The plan is to keep our standard high and hopefully keep firing at the highest level. There are still a few races we haven’t won!”