A Global Legacy

Galileo is well established as one of the greatest sires in history and recently responsible for a Guineas double, at Newmarket and the Curragh, the son of Sadler’s Wells continues to make and break new records.

Galileo, who has more than 60 individual Gr1 winners to his credit, has been represented by winners of all the English, Irish and French classic races –not something which can be said of many stallions in living memory.

His daughters have already produced winners of the 2000 Guineas (twice), Investec Oaks, French 1000 Guineas and Oaks, and the second placed in this season’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas.

The first two home in both the QIPCO sponsored 2000 and 1000 Guineas this year have Galileo in their pedigree, while the 2001 Epsom Derby winner’s name can be found in the pedigrees of the first three home in the 2017 Gr1 Irish 1000 Guineas and the first two in the 2017 Investec Oaks (a race won last year by Galileo’s champion daughter, Minding).

Galileo had his name in the pedigrees of no fewer than ten of the 18 runners who took part in this year’s Investec Derby. He already has three Derby winners to his credit, and this year his son, Cliffs Of Moher, went close.

His King George/ Eclipse Stakes winning son, Nathaniel, was represented by his first classic winner (from his first crop to race) when daughter, Enable, downed Galileo’s Gr1 winner, Rhododendron, to capture Friday’s Gr1 Investec Oaks.

The somewhat incestuously inbred Enable (by a grandson of Sadler’s Wells, she is out of a daughter of Sadler’s Wells) was one of two Nathaniel fillies in the Oaks, with recent Listed winner, Natavia, bringing up the rear of the Oaks field. Enable is a first group winner for her sire, whose own sister, Great Heavens, won the Gr1 Irish Oaks.

Frankel, who has covered some exceptional mares since retiring to stud, has already had nine first crop stakes winners to his name. Japanese champion, and recent Japanese Oaks winner, Soul Stirring, was his first Gr1 winner but one of eight group winners for her sire thus far.

The likes of 2017 G1 Investec Derby third, Cracksman, and impressive debut winner, Finche, are just two of what appears to be a large number of lightly raced Frankel runners, who have shown promise already. It is hard to imagine that Frankel won’t have a major European Gr1 soon.

Galileo’s most successful sire son, to date, is another undefeated champion, Teofilo.

Sire of recent Gr2 Betfred Dante Stakes winner, and Investec Derby also-ran, Permian, Teofilo has 12 Gr1 winners,with a more than respectable tally of 65 stakes winners to his credit. His Gr1 Prix Jean Prat winning son, Havana Gold, is currently one of the leading first crop sires in the UK.

One of three English Derby winners for Galileo, New Approach, a ¾ brother to Derby runner, Douglas Macarthur, has also enjoyed success at stud, with his best runners including classic winners, Dawn Approach (2000 Guineas) and Talent (Oaks).

Headlines

Yet another son of Galileo recently making headlines is Gr1 Prix du Jockey Club winner, Intello (a close relative of former SA sire, Fort Wood). The blue blooded Intello, whose first crop is two, had a first winner from his very first runner when his daughter, Sonjeu, made a winning debut.

Treasure Beach is currently the 13th leading first crop sire in North America. Winner of the Irish Derby and runner up to Pour Moi in the Investec Derby, Treasure Beach finished no less than 11 lengths behind his half-brother, Frankel, when the pair ran 1-3 in the 2010 Gr2 Royal Lodge Stakes.

With such blue blooded sons as Australia, Ruler Of The World, The Gurhka and Gleneagles yet to be represented by runners, Galileo’s success as a sire of sires looks all but secured.

With a number of sons at stud in South Africa, including multiple graded winner, Global View, Gr1 Racing Post Trophy winner, Kingsbarns, Gr1 Ranvet Stakes winner, The United States and Gr3 winner, Flying The Flag – an own brother to Friday’s Gr1 Investec Oaks runner up Rhododendron – Galileo looks sure to make his mark in this country as well.