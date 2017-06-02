O’Brien Runners Cleared

Aidan O’Brien’s runners on the first day of the Investec Derby Festival, Investec Ladies’ Day, were delayed in Ireland due to travel problems but were later cleared by a Veterinary Surgeon to race.

The Ballydoyle handler contacted the British Horseracing Authority to confirm a flight delay but remained hopeful that his six runners would depart from Ireland at 11am and, subject to traffic, arrive at Epsom Downs Racecourse by 1pm.

This was the case and all’s well that ends well.

O’Brien’s first runners are in the Gr1 Investec Coronation Cup.

His runners today:

Gr1 Investec Coronation Cup Highland Reel, Idaho and US Army Ranger.

Gr1 Investec Oaks :Alluringly, Pocketfullofdreams and Rhododendron.