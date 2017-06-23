Royal Day For Ascot Stud

Leading Eastern Cape breeders Ascot Stud and their clients Hedley McGrath and Dorrie Sham enjoyed an extraordinary day at Fairview on Friday.

Six of the ten winners on the turf programme hailed from Ascot Stud, with the deceased Gone West stallion Sail From Seattle siring four winners – and their high-class Vodacom Durban July winner Bold Silvano the other two.

An elated Dr Ashley Parker of Ascot Stud, who bred the recent Gr2 Post Merchants winner Search Party, told the Sporting Post that he was thrilled to have bred three of the winners, with two being raised for trainer Dorrie Sham and another for leading owner, Hedley McGrath.

“I am so pleased that our stallions are doing so well. Sail From Seattle has now sired 18 individual 2yo winners. He has had 5 winners this week – Bold Silvano has had 3!”

When asked how he would ever replace a sire of Sail From Seattle’s quality, Dr Parker said that he was confident that Bold Silvano and their new man, Global View, would do the job.

“Global View got a great book of mares in his first season. He is a son of Galileo – and look how well they have done at Royal Ascot. Galileo’s daughter Winter won the Gr1 Coronation Stakes this afternoon.”

Global View, a graded stakes winner on turf in his home country won twice from 3 starts as a juvenile, including the Gr3 Generous Stakes, over a mile on turf. That effort earned him the second highest turf rating for 2yo colts in the US Experimental Handicap.

Apprentice Lyle Hewitson, who made a miraculous 40 day recovery from an accident in which he fractured his clavicle at Fairview, bounced back with three winners on the afternoon. This would have been a massive confidence booster in advance of the Vodacom Durban July, where SA’s champion apprentice elect partners multiple Gr1 winner French Navy for Sean Tarry.