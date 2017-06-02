Champ In The Driving Seat

Forty-four years after setting records and dominating the 1973 Triple Crown, Secretariat’s enduring appeal as an American icon will be evident this week with the debut of the latest Audi commercial, which will feature a montage of historic and re-created footage of the chestnut champion breaking from the gate and running into history.

The commercial, which advertises the new Audi S5 Sportback, is set to premiere on network television June 1 during the NBA Finals.

“It is wonderful to me that the story of Secretariat’s Triple Crown still is part of the national conversation,” said Mrs. Penny Chenery, owner of Secretariat. “Audi’s innovation as an advertiser is well known, and it is an honor for our team that this esteemed international brand has chosen to feature Secretariat in its newest campaign. The commercial really is a win for horse racing and demonstrates the thrill, excitement, and marketing power of our sport.”

Directed by Hollywood’s own Marc Forster, whose projects have included “World War Z,” “Quantum of Solace” and “Finding Neverland,” and filmed at Santa Anita Park, where the Secretariat Vox Populi Award is presented every year, the commercial showcases the Audi S5 Sportback, and provides a natural connection and visual perspective to the term “horsepower.”

www.americasbestracing.com