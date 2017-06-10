Aussie-Bred Upsets in Gatecrasher

The Australian-bred Trojan Harbour caused an early upset when he followed up on his maiden win to score an eyecatching victory in the R150 000 Listed Gatecrasher Stakes at Greyville on Saturday.

With the highly vaunted debut winner Monks Hood and Sean Tarry’s Gauteng visitor Play The Night dominating the betting, the Bipot opener looked fairly straightforward on paper.

But things failed to pan out for Anthony Delpech on Monks Hood, who was caught wide from his 8 draw all the way around and after switching in and finding a gap, who ran on steadily only.

But it was a good race for Warren Kennedy and Trojan Harbour, who tracked the leaders Play The Night and Captain’s Charm before taking the shortest route home down the inside.

The free striding bay colt strode out and held the lead from a long way out for an easy win by 1,25 lengths in a time of 84,85 secs.

Oratorio maiden Ancestry, who enjoyed some betting support, caught the eye after a 17 week break to grab second ahead of the fancied Monks Hood, who only got going late.

Brian Burnard owns the winner, who is trained by Gareth Van Zyl.

Trojan Harbour has won 2 races with 1 place from his 4 starts for stakes of R156 969.

An A$50,000 Magic Millions purchase by World Wide Bloodstock , Trojan Harbour is from the first crop of Australian foals for Accalamation’s Gr2 winning son Harbour Watch, who shuttled to Emirates Park for two seasons.

He shed his maiden at his third start, becoming the first winner for his dam Salma, an Encosta de Lago half-sister to Big Time – from the family of Emirates Park’s GrI winner and sire Al Maher.

The winner hails from the Dancing Show family that has also produced champion sire Redoute’s Choice and numerous GrI winners, including Manhattan Rain – who is sire of 2017 Sun Met winner, Whisky Baron.