Betting with Ease

The growth of smartphones across South Africa has opened opportunities for companies of all types and one of the first to offer a dedicated South African version of their app is bookmakers Betway.

The company already offer their app in countries such as Uganda and Kenya and this year have added South Africa to their list. But what makes the app worth adding to your smartphone?

The app

One of the first things you notice with the Betway online sports betting app is that there is an impressive range of sports on offer. Horse racing hasn’t made it there yet but is planned for the very near future. So, if your favourite horse isn’t racing or you want to try something different, then there are any number of sports on offer.

Currently, the app including soccer (football), rugby, cricket, tennis and golf as well as motorsports, boxing and darts. Other sports that have become popular in recent times that are available to place wagers on include basketball, baseball, ice hockey and even cycling. The range of sports available means you can place bets on your favourite team, follow a competition you are watching on TV and place bets or simply have a try at something different.

Placing a bet

Another important facet of any of the Betway mobile apps is the security used. With the rise of hackers targeting big companies and stealing data, online bookmakers are at the forefront of efforts to combat these thieves and ensure their player’s details are secure. This involves using the latest in mobile app secure to protect both players data and information such as credit card or bank details.

Getting started with the app is simple – you just need to register. This will involve leaving your personal information in order to ensure you are the only person who can access the account. Never lend your credentials to anyone else to use the website as this is a fraud risk.

Once you are established as a user, you can then deposit funds to start betting. You can use a credit or debit card for this or you can use SID Instant EFT by selecting this options in the My Account section.

Betting and withdrawing funds

Betway offers the best possible odds while ensuring that all markets are fair and competitive. You can easily select the league, match or tournament you want to bet on or scroll through the latest matches taking place if you want to try in-play betting. Selections are added to your bet slip and once you are finished, you simply confirm them and the money is debited from your account for the wager.

Withdrawing funds is also simple with a dedicated option in the My Account section to do this. How quickly the money reaches your account depends on the bank in question or the credit card company. Normally the funds take around 1-2 business days to show. All bank accounts need to be verified before Betway can deposit money to ensure financial safety.

Who is Betway?

Betway is a bookmaker who started out in the UK but has spread across Europe and Africa, offering their high-quality apps and website to customers in many countries. The company is also a big supporter of sports, with current sponsorship deals including with West Ham United in the English Premier League and with top Ghana side Ashanti Gold. They are also involved with tennis, darts and other sports where their sponsorship is helping develop the game and bring new people into it to continue it for future generations. They are currently talking to a number of South African teams looking for local sponsorship opportunities here too.

Advertorial