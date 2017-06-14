Save The Date!

With the countdown for this year’s R4,25 million Gr1 Vodacom Durban July in full swing, July fever is taking hold in earnest.

To celebrate one of Africa’s greatest races and to mark your card with a little help from some of the best in the business, Butlers Hillcrest will be hosting a July panel discussion featuring Anthony Delpech, Justin Snaith, Brett Crawford, Deez Dyanand and Paul Lafferty on Friday, 23 June 2017.

About Butlers Hillcrest

Butlers opened its doors a little over a year ago, thanks to the entrepreneurial efforts of family members, Jason and Dylan Hayman and cousin Deon Kemp. Jason explains that after matriculating, he worked with his father for a year, before heading to college. However, it only took a few months to convince him that studying was not for him and he and his partners took the quantum leap of opening their own business. It is a real family effort, “My cousin is a really good chef and has cooked his way around the world, so we approached him to partner us to run the kitchen and we opened in June last year.”

Not to be confused with the Pizza chain, Butlers Hillcrest is based in the Hillcrest suburb of Durban and offers a varied menu with everything from seafood, to pizza/ pasta, steaks, wraps, burgers, and more, so there’s definitely something for everyone. “We cover it all!” says Jason.

It’s quite a daunting task, particularly for a young business just finding its feet and Jason admits it’s been a stressful few months, but he is very proud of how Butlers has grown and developed and is particularly excited about hosting the panel discussion. “We have a courtyard area in the middle of the restaurant that we use for events, intimate concerts and this seemed a great fit.”

Butlers is not only a family business – the Haymans are also part of the racing family as Jason’s dad has been involved in racing for many years and Jason has just bought into his first racehorse. He is also going out with Anthony and Candice Delpech’s eldest daughter, Chelsea, so in terms of getting information straight from the horse’s mouth, it doesn’t get a lot better than this!

What’s On Offer

The Butlers team is offering a fantastic deal of R300 per person, which includes canapé starters and a buffet dinner, plus a R200 betting voucher from Lance Michael Bookmakers and a R100 Butlers lunch voucher. In addition to the panel discussion there will also be comedy by Jem Atkins and music by Donnovan Seagreen.

To secure your spot, please email Jason at [email protected] or get in touch by phone on 031 765 3850. The evening kicks off at 6pm and space is limited, so book early to avoid disappointment!