Another Superhero?

Dual Gr1 winner Captain America’s full-brother Redeemer caught the eye with a good win at his fifth start at Kenilworth on Wednesday.

The 3yo is raced by Captain America connections Delma and Lance Sherrell, and finished too strongly for his opponents to win well over the mile in the hands of Corne Orffer.

Captain America, who recently won the Gr1 Rising Sun Gold Challenge, is set to line up in the Gr1 Champions Cup at the end of July. While his younger brother has some way to go yet to follow in his hoofprints, a pleased Carl de Vos of breeders Varsfontein Stud said that Redeemer was a horse to keep an eye on.

“He had a fetlock problem as a youngster, so we didn’t send him to sale. We have leased him to the Sherrells and we wish them every success. Now that he has been gelded and Brett Crawford has given him time, I expect him to go on with it.”

Redeemer is by Captain Al out of the five-time winner Requista (Fort Wood), who Carl said had passed on. “She was a good age. We have her Judpot weanling filly, so we hope to continue the good line,” he said.

There are few more genuine horses in training than Captain America, who took his earnings to close on R5 million earlier this month with his ninth win (he has run 15 places!) from 28 starts.

He was a R400 000 National Yearling Sale purchase, and was re-sold for R500 000 at the Ready To Run Sale.