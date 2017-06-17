Rathmor Buy Quality

A daughter of four time Gr1 winner and 2000 Guineas winner Henrythenavingator in foal to Dynasty topped the charts at the CTS Mares, Weanlings & Fillies for stud Select Sale held at Highlands on Friday.

Henrythenavigator is sire of recent Betting World 1900 winner Ten Gun Salute and his winning daughter Ialmosthaditall is a half-sister to Gr2 winner and successful US sire Jump Start and to the dam of retired and undefeated Gr1 winner Mastery.

She was purchased for R2,4 million by Rathmor Stud, who were the top buyers with their 3 lots averaging R1 183 333 for an aggregate of R3 550 000.

Young Sensation, the dam of SA Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle (Greys Inn) , was bought for R750 000 in foal to Greys Inn by Lindsay Ralphs.

Klawervlei Stud topped the vendor charts with their 30 lots averaging R267 500 with an aggregate of R8 025 000.

The sale grossed R13 640 000, with an average of R166 341 and a median of R80 000.

