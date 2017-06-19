A Deluxe Model

The former Charles Laird-trained Newhaven Park-based first season stallion Delago Deluxe (Encosta De Lago) sired his first South African winner when the Australian-bred In Clover stormed home to win on debut at Greyville on Friday evening.

Laird trained Delago Deluxe during his racing career in the same silks.

The 1200m Greyville Polytrack winner was originally bought for A$55 000 by Kerry Jack Bloodstock as a pinhook prospect off the Newhaven Park draft at the 2015 Gold Coast National Weanling Sale.

In Clover was purchased by Mayfair Speculators for R1,4 million at the Cape Premier Yearling Sale and then went through the ring for R275 000 at the 2016 Johannesburg Ready To Run Sale.

Out of the Dehere mare Bounding Along, In Clover is a half-sister to the Gr2-winning, Gr1 placed Conservatorium.

A Gr1-winning champion two year-old sprinter, Delago Deluxe raced in the Mayfair Speculators silks, and was acquired for A$550 000 at the 2010 Magic Millions Gold Coast Sale.

A dual Gr1 winner of 7 races from 1000m to 1200m off 12 starts, Delago Deluxe marked his fourth first crop winner with In Clover – all his winners are fillies.

Delago Deluxe stands for a fee of A$11 000 at Newhaven Park Stud.