Do You Like Greys?

Bela-Bela’s trainer Justin Snaith’s last win in the Gr1 Garden Province Stakes was all the way back in 2005 with Lyrical Linda – so he will be a man on a mission.

The year younger Just Sensual is the SP top-rated but her trainer and jockey comments post her gutsy Tibouchina Stakes win have clouded the picture. Anton Marcus suggested she would have to up her game to win this race, while Joey Ramsden felt she would be better over the mile. Mixed messages! Just Sensual has enjoyed an outstanding season, winning the Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas, finishing second in the Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint and winning both the Gr2 Tibouchina and Gr3 Prix du Cap.

There was some expectation that Bela-Bela would run in the July but her connections appeared to have found a plum for her to win her third Gr1. She has had a quiet prep and proved in the Gr1 Gold Challenge that a mile is her best trip.

Her stablemate Gimme Six won the Daisy Fillies Guineas in fine style and was arguably unlucky to have not won the Woolavington 2000. She moved up powerfully there under Anthony Delpech, but could just not get past Lady Of The House in the hands of the wily Piere Strydom.

While poorly drawn, another big runner from the Snaith yard will be the highly regarded Star Express, who finished a narrow second in the Klawervlei Majorca Stakes over 1600m to the July entry Nightingale.

Fort Ember was impressive when winning the Flamboyant Stakes over Saturday’s course and distance in January and her Tibouchina run can probably have a line drawn through it as she was hampered when trying to weave her way through traffic.

Bella Sonata has gone close to Nother Russia in her last two starts over this trip, including in the Grade 1 Empress Club Stakes, and the latter then proved how good she was by running a 0,2 length third in the Grade 1 Premier’s Champions Challenge behind Deo Juvente and Legal Eagle. Bella Sonata has a fine turn of foot so should love this course and distance.

Polyphonic is held on Empress Club form with Bella Sonata, but she subsequently won a Grade 2 over 2000m well. Piere Strydom sticks with her and she could be upset material as a highly regarded, but problematic sort who seems to have come to hand.

Her stablemate Louisiana impressed recently over course and distance is another outsider to consider.

Bipot paced it with stablemate Pagoda in the July gallops and caught the eye with an impressive showing. The daughter of Judpot was well beaten in the Woolavington when she ran on too late and may be worth another chance if regular jockey Chase Maujean can get her closer to the pace.

Oriental Oak ran a cracker when second in the SA Oaks but was hampered and stayed on one-paced in the Woolavington. Richard Fourie could make a difference on this talented galloper.

Bela-Bela is all class and the stable knows how to target the right races. She ticks all the boxes and is a confident best bet first choice on the day. For the nervy punters, Just Sensual can be added as insurance.