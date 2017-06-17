Don’t Miss The Super Sale

The Bloodstock South Africa Super Sale will be held at Greyville Racecourse on Thursday 22 June at 13h00.

The sale looks to offer plenty of value amongst a varied 43 strong catalogue.

Snaith Racing offers the 2016 Gr3 Byerley Turk runner-up Baritone, a four-time winning son of Trippi, who ran a fast-finishing second to the highly regarded Nebula at Greyville last month.

Also raced by Mike de Broglio is the classy six-time winner Captain Swarovski, who ran on top of the placed runners in the Gr2 Post Merchants at Greyville on Friday evening. The past Durban Dash winner caught the attention when he won on Sun Met day in January.

Included in the Shadwell SA draft of eight is Sunday’s Jubilee Handicap runner Fareeq, who finished only 3 lengths behind July supplementary Coral Fever.

The Northern Meteor gelding Mitraad has won 4 of his 6 starts, including the Secretariat Stakes, but has not run since October 2015.

The 4yo Dynasty gelding Jubilee Line has only won twice but has shown fair ability and looks to have more in the tank – as shown by his fast finishing second to Amsterdam at the Vaal last month.

The catalogue is available online at www.tba .co.za