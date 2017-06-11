Var Flyer’s Dash For Cash

The lightly raced Var filly Sommerlied returned from a 26 week break to beat a quality mixed field of accomplished sprinters in the R150 000 Durban Dash run over 1100m at Greyville on Saturday.

Dennis Drier and Sean Veale teamed up in the non black-type feature for 3yo’s and Sommerlied, who had won her first 2 starts before going wrong in her Cape Summer campaign, took full advantage of her 2,5kg sex allowance to beat visiting stakes winner Sergeant Hardy by a neck in a time of 65,70 secs.

The super quick Listed Swallow Stakes winner Hashtag Strat set the pace and tired late for a 1,35 length third.

The favourite Romi’s Boy was outpaced and dashed many Place Accumalator hopes by only managing fourth.

Bred by Maine Chance Farms, who race her, Sommerlied is a daughter of Var ((Forest Wildcat) out of the well-related German winner Sommermarchen(Pentire).

The latter won once from two starts before injury put an end to her track career. She is a half-sister to three stakes performers in Germany.

Sommerlied has won 3 of her 4 starts and took her stakes earnings to R200 625.

She should pay to follow.