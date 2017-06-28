Industry Snubs Media

The recognition of South African horseracing’s print and electronic media through the industry’s Equus Awards, has been summararily cancelled.

In a press release addressed to ‘Dear Journalists’, Racing Association CEO Larry Wainstein, writes:

On behalf of the Equus Awards Committee, comprising myself, Clyde Basel and Graeme Hawkins, I wish to advise that the print and electronic awards previously awarded at the Annual Equus Awards will be discontinued with effect from this year. The reason that the committee took this decision is that the majority of entrants are employed by the racing operators and with this in mind, it was agreed to cancel this category.

May I take this opportunity to thank you for your interest in previous years. We look forward to the continuation of your support in the future.

The annual Equus Awards, also known as the Oscars of South African horseracing, are presented to individuals, both equine and human, who have achieved exceptional results during the racing season for that period. That’s according to the publicity blurb…

Rumours that the Owner of the Year Award would also be cancelled as Mayfair Speculators own most of our horses, could not be confirmed – Ed