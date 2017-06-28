The recognition of South African horseracing’s print and electronic media through the industry’s Equus Awards, has been summararily cancelled.
In a press release addressed to ‘Dear Journalists’, Racing Association CEO Larry Wainstein, writes:
On behalf of the Equus Awards Committee, comprising myself, Clyde Basel and Graeme Hawkins, I wish to advise that the print and electronic awards previously awarded at the Annual Equus Awards will be discontinued with effect from this year. The reason that the committee took this decision is that the majority of entrants are employed by the racing operators and with this in mind, it was agreed to cancel this category.
May I take this opportunity to thank you for your interest in previous years. We look forward to the continuation of your support in the future.
The annual Equus Awards, also known as the Oscars of South African horseracing, are presented to individuals, both equine and human, who have achieved exceptional results during the racing season for that period. That’s according to the publicity blurb…
Rumours that the Owner of the Year Award would also be cancelled as Mayfair Speculators own most of our horses, could not be confirmed – Ed
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
2 comments on “Industry Snubs Media”
I personally find this highly disturbing on so many, many levels.
Could this be because it is obvious that Robyn Louw deserves the recognition of the award ?