Flamingo Park Today

COERIE LENSLEY

Race 1 – ASIAN PRINCESS (3): A small horse whom still needs to learn and will more than likely be green.

CLIFFIE MILLER

Race 1 – SECRET SWING (7): A nice filly – I think she needs further and will need her first run.

