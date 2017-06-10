Kannemeyer’s Nice Filly

MIKE ROBINSON

Race 1 – AQUILINA (1): Will need the run and the experience.

Race 2 – VIVA IN THE WILD (13): Will need the run and the experience.

Race 4 – SUMMER OLYMPICS (10): Will need the run and the experience.

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 1 – CHA CHA CHORIZO (3): She is just having a grass gallop and will need the first run badly. She is a nice filly and will improve with racing and one that will show dramatic improvement in her second start.

Race 1 – MY GIRL BELLA (10): She will be very inexperienced on debut and is not expected to be in the money.

Race 3 – OVER ZEALOUS (13): He does not have a lot of speed and needs a lot more ground. He will battle to run into the money first time out.

DAN KATZ FOR DARRYL HODGSON

Race 1 – LALENA (6): A nice filly, shows pace but could be a bit green – could run into the money.

GLEN KOTZEN

Could not be contacted for comment.

BRETT CRAWFORD

Race 1 – SHADES OF PINK (13): She will need the run and the experience.

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Race 1 – TRAVEL GUIDE (14): A nice filly, could be worth including in the exotics.

Race 3 – MAMBA ALLEY (12), RADLET (14) and THE THIRD MAN (15): All need to start racing and the race will do them good.

GLEN PULLER

Could not be contacted for comment.

PAUL REEVES

Race 2 – POPPYS IDOL (7): She shows some speed but will need her debut run.

MIKE STEWART

Could not be contacted for comment.

GREG ENNION

Race 3 – MAGICAL MAMBO (7): A very nice horse but hasn’t galloped and will need the run.

PADDY KRUYER

Race 3 – MERGER (8): Will need a bit more ground.

HAROLD CRAWFORD

Race 3 – RATTLESEATTLE (11): Will be green and need the run.

BASIL MARCUS FOR ADAM MARCUS

Race 4 – BRAVE MOVE (6): A very nice filly. Our babies always need their first runs – maybe, possible quartet chance and is possibly looking for a touch further.