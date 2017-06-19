Kotzen’s Second Chance

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH
Race 1 – ELECTRO CAT (3): Very nice type but has not been on the grass yet, so it will be tough for him to run into the money on debut.
CANDICE BASS ROBINSON
Race 1 – JOHNNY BLACK (7): Is scratched.
Race 1 – SUNBLITZ (10): Will need the experience.
PADDY KRUYER
Race 2 – GOLDEN STILETTO (6): Needs a bit more ground and will need the experience.
Race 2 – VELVET DAWN (15): Very nice filly but needs a bit more ground.
VAUGHAN MARSHALL
Race 2 – OHSOBRIGHT (8): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.
DEAN KANNEMEYER
Race 2 – ROYAL FROST (11): Will need the run.
GLEN KOTZEN
Race 2 – SECOND CHANCE (12): She is a nice filly and I feel she will run well.
JOEY RAMSDEN
Race 2 – WINE FESTIVAL (16): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.
