‘Too Short – But He’s Come Well’ – Nel

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Could not be contacted.

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 2 – CAPTAIN BUFFET (1): Will need the run.

Race 2 – LAKE WASHINGTON (9): Will need the run.

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Could not be contacted.

ANDRE NEL

Race 8 – SILVER DE LANGE (11): Is a late maturing, typical Silvano – needs ground but has come very well at the moment – I expect this distance to be too short but let’s see how he goes here.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.