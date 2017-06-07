Drier And Howells The Yards To Watch

SEAN TARRY

PAUL LAFFERTY

Race 1 – COYS (2): Trip a tad sharp, but has the makings of a more than useful horse.

Race 1 – THAT’S MY BOY (13): Doing well in himself but not setting the tracks alight.

LOWAN DENYSSCHEN

DENNIS DRIER

Race 1 – LATE AUTUMN (7): Will need the run and the experience.

Race 2 – DAME COMMANDER (4): May get away with it but expecting a nice run.

Race 2 – THE BUNGALOW (16): Will need a run or two to tighten up and gain experience.

Race 4 – LADY IN BLACK (14): Will need the run and the experience and looking for further.

DARRYL MOORE FOR IVAN MOORE

Race 1 – LUCKY VEIL (8): Shown some speed at home and if not too green – hoping he runs a decent race.

Race 3 – GOLDEN PHESANT (13): Nice horse, probably looking for further and will be green but hoping he runs on well.

DOUGLAS CAMPBELL

Race 1 – MY LEADING LIGHT (9): Nice two year old but might need the experience.

Race 1 – SUZIES SOLDIER (12): very nice horse but think he will need the experience.

Race 4 – WELSH GUARD (12): Will need further.

TONY RIVALLAND

Race 1 – RICKY BOBBY (10): Pretty fit but the trip might be a bit short for him.

Race 3 – COMMAND PERFORMANCE (9): Only has one eye and is very nervous in the starting stalls but does has lots of ability.

Race 5 – CATSKILL QUEEN (14): Nice filly, may want a bit further but worth including in larger quartets.

GARTH PULLER

Race 1 – RYKER (11): Nice, big actioned horse – will need it and is looking for further.

Race 3 – BLUEMOONRISING (18): Nice action but will need a race or two to learn about racing.

PAUL GADSBY

KOM NAIDOO

DUNCAN HOWELLS

Race 2 – CHICA MUSICA (3): Nice sort but will be green and looking for more ground.

Race 2 – PORTELINHA TANGO (10): Is ideally distance suited and could run into the back end of the quartet if not too green.

Race 2 – SORCERESS (15): Nice sort but will be green and looking for more ground.

Race 2 – GREEN FAIRY (17): Nice sort but will be green and looking for more ground.

Race 4 – FLASHY LASS (10): Nice sort but will be green and looking for more ground.

Race 4 – PHAROAH’S TIGER (17): Nice sort but will be green and looking for more ground.

JULIE DITTMER

Race 2 – FLO JOYNER (5): Very nice filly, may race green but if not too green, should run well.

NATHAN KOTZEN

Race 2 – GOLDEN MINARET (6): Small filly but shows a bit of pace and is fit and ready for the race – I am expecting her to be a bit green.

DENNIS BOSCH

MIKE PAPPAS

MIKE MILLER

Race 3 – BONJOUR BABY (10): Nice horse but will need the experience and a touch further.

MICHAEL ROBERTS

KOOS DE KLERK FOR IVAN VAN WYK

Race 4 – FUBAR (11): She will need the run and be looking for further.

Race 9 – CLUBHOUSE (11): Quite a nice horse but the farm horses always need the run on debut.

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Race 5 – DAMARALAND (11): Is a nice filly – include her in the exotics.

ALISTAIR GORDON

Race 5 – RASPBERRY RED (15): Will need the experience.

DES EGDES

Race 9 – MR MCHARDY (12): Will need the run and is expected to be green.

YOGAS GOVENDER

Race 5 – TAITA FALCON (12): A nice progressive filly but could need this experience.

