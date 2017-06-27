Vaal First Timers Today

VAN ECK and SOMA
No comment.
ROBBIE SAGE
Race 1 – FLIGHT COMMANDER (3): Will need the experience.
GOKHAN TERZI
Race 1 – SOARING HIGH (8): Is scratched.
BRETT WEBBER
Race 2 – SEA LORD (7): Should need the experience.
ROY MAGNER
Race 2 – JUSTIFY (11): A nice horse but is still very backward, green and will probably need much further.
Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.