Fleeting Visit By Top Jockey

Gavin Lerena flies home from England on Thursday evening to take up rides at Greyville and Turffontein this weekend.

Lerena, who left for the UK last month, is being sponsored by Chelsea Thoroughbreds and is based with trainer Charlie Hills at Faringdon Place Stables in Lambourn.

He was recently joined by his wife Vicky and son Ashton, and the young family are determined to make a go of establishing themselves in the highly competitive racing environment in England.

Gavin has already ridden a winner and many places and told the Sporting Post that it was a different ball-game to what he experienced in South Africa.

“There are about 300 jockeys riding and most stables have up to 4 different jockeys on which they can call upon to ride. So I won’t necessarily get the first or second choice rides. But the principles of hard work, commitment and integrity apply as they do everywhere – I just need a bit of a lucky break!” he laughed.

As to the lifestyle, the former SA champion said that they were living in a lovely cottage across from one of the big studs.

“I must say that the driving between racecourses is quite tiring. I have been given a nice car to use and one finds oneself driving two hours to one track and then hours back for an evening ride elsewhere. My Dad has also told me not to convert pounds to rands when shopping. A pound is a pound, a rand is a rand is the approach! Converting and calculating may make one negative when in the shops.”

Gavin rides New Predator for Johan Janse van Vuuren in the Gr1 Gold Challenge and Fort Ember for Pauul Peter in the Tibouchina Stakes at Greyville.

At Turffontein on Sunday he has a card of 8 rides, including Master ‘N Commander in the Jubilee Handicap.

Despite being away for a month, he has maintained second position on the National jockey log.

Gavin flies back to the UK on Monday and says he hopes to return to ride in the Vodacom Durban July – he turns 32 on 2 July!