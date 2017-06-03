Now For The July!

Trainer Brett Crawford crowned a memorable afternoon for his yard and top owners Mayfair Speculators, when the combination celebrated a Gr1 double at Greyville on Saturday.

After Crawford’s Dynasty filly Lady Of The House had earlier survived an objection to win the Woolavington 2000, it was Anton Marcus who took over the riding honours from Piere Strydom to register a big victory for the Cape 3yo form in the shape of Investec Cape Derby winner, Edict Of Nantes.

The Count Dubois colt also shot to the top of the charts of the three-cornered Crawford Vodacom Durban July attack with a courageous victory over SA Derby winner, Al Sahem.

Brett Crawford last won this race in 2012 with Jackson, another Cape Derby winner, who scored at odds-on, but subsequently ran a dismal race behind Pomodoro in the July.

But it was Edict Of Nantes’ big day as he stamped himself a leader of his generation, humbling the much vaunted Gauteng 3yo form in the process.

As Edict Of Nantes cruised in Al Sahem’s slipstream all the way around, the outsider Gingerbread Man led Dark Moon Rising and Secret Captain into the straight. The field fanned out with Al Sahem and Edict Of Nantes turning on the jets from some lengths off.

With Edict Of Nantes being carried wide, it was Horizon who got the run of the race down the middle, as Edict Of Nantes went past Al Sahem, down the outside.

Marcus rode a determined finish as Edict Of Nantes powered up the outside to beat Al Sahem by a half length in a time of 121,30 secs.

Another July hopeful, the Gr3 Politician Stakes winner Horizon, finished best of the balance another 3 lengths away in third. He had every chance and was clearly inferior to the top two on the afternoon.

Tyrone Zackey celebrated a terrific long weekend visit to Umhlanga Rocks with 44-1 Glider Pilot banking R100 000 in fourth, in a courageous late run from way back.

July entries that may be looking to throw in the big race towel after this race include the also-rans, Copper Force, Pagoda, Zodiac Ruler, Secret Captain, and the luckless Africa Rising, who appeared to go wrong in running.

Jockey Anton Marcus often finds himself in the enviable, yet often unenviable position, of having to pick and choose plum rides. Unlike in many recent Gr1’s, he had no difficult decisions here as Mayfair Speculators only had the one runner.

Marcus said that we was pleased to get out of the second box for the Crawford team and joked, in a reference to his religious beliefs, that he wondered whether a piece of pork had not been placed in the winner’s box, at times.

“I must thank Brett (Crawford) and the Boss (Markus Jooste), as well as my other boss, Derek Brugman. Big thanks to Corne Orffer too – he has had so much faith in this horse. Edict was a different horse today – although still lethargic in the mornings, he has strengthened up so much,” said the top jockey.

A R350 000 2015 Klawervlei Farm Sale graduate, Edict Of Nantes has now won 4 races with 4 places from 10 starts and took his stakes earnings to R914 375.

Bred on the same Count Dubois/Jet Master cross as the very smart exported filly Madame Dubois, he is by Bernard Kantor’s Zafonic stallion Count Dubois out of the four-time winning Jet Master mare, Pagan Dance – who only won up to 1200m.

Edict Of Nantes has staked his claim to the July – can he go where Jackson couldn’t?