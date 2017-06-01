Another Dynasty On The Horizon?

Former SA Horse Of The Year Dynasty was saddled by Dean Kannemeyer to win the Gr1 Daily News in 2003, beating Surveyor and Big Bad John.

The win represented a hat-trick after his Cape Derby and KZN Guineas success. He was to go on and win the July and the Green Point Stakes, before a third behind Yard-Arm in the 2004 Queen’s Plate.

Today Highlands Farms Stud, Part Of Ridgemont,’s top class sire continues to produced high-class winners. He was recently represented by his 12th black type winner this term when his son African Night Sky won the Winter Classic. He bids to become only the second horse in history to win the Cape Winter Series on 24 June.

Dynasty’s sons have been dominant in the Daily News – Irish Flame won it for Mike de Kock in 2010, Run For It (Justin Snaith) was second in 2011, Jackson won it for Brett Crawford in 2012 and Horse Of The Year Legislate (Snaith) won it in 2014.

Justin Snaith trained It’s My Turn was the runner-up behind Rabada last year.

The pressure will be on his sole representative on Saturday – Gr3 Politician Stakes winner, Horizon – Candice Bass Robinson’s first Daily News runner!