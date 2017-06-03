Who Will Make The News Today?

Dynasty (2003) and Big City Life (2009) are the only two horses this century to have achieved the Gr1 Daily News 2000 – Vodacom Durban July double.

Justin Snaith’s Copper Force tops the SP ratings and this gutsy and consistent son of retired stallion Royal Air Force looks overdue for a big win.

He has run two good Greyville places in the Byerley Turk (0,75 lengths off Africa Rising) and the Daisy Guineas (2 lengths off Janoobi) and should strip at his peak on Saturday.

Anthony Delpech rode Copper Force there and he jumps ship in favour of SA Derby winner, Al Sahem.

The Sean Tarry elect has drawn wide at his first start at Greyville but looks to have shown enough to win.

He ran second in the first two legs of the SA Triple Crown and will have many supporters.

Investec Cape Derby winner Edict Of Nantes ran a decent prep after a 4 month break when chasing Crowd Pleaser home on the poly.

While on a different surface here, he easily holds Secret Captain on that and could confirm the brilliant ride given him by Frankie Dettori on Sun Met day.

The Gr3 Byerley Turk winner Africa Rising had the tables turned on him by Copper Force in the Daisy Guineas.

The Tarry-Khumalo combination are a must include in any feature and he could step up at his first try at 2000m.

The Listed Derby Trial winner Pagoda challenged without looking a winner when beaten 1,75 lengths by Al Sahem in the SA Derby.

The son of Mogok could be a better proposition on this track and if he adapts and enjoys, could be a challenger.

Speed?

Zodiac Ruler is yet to win as a 3yo but his placed efforts in a small field in the Cape Derby and Daisy Guineas show that he is not far off the best of his year and capable of a good showing.

The first of the Howells duo is Daisy Guineas runner-up Secret Captain, who gets the blinkers on for the first time.

This well related grey – a half brother to 2005 winner Rabiya – looks set to enjoy the 2000m test and brings decent form to the party. A value bet!

Hardworker

Joey Ramsden holds the Captain Al filly Captain Gambler in high regard and she faces another test on her campaign.

Unplaced in the SA Fillies Classic and SA Oaks, she is now asked to take on the best of her male counterparts. No easy task!

The pricy Dynasty colt Horizon lost a shoe in the running of the Daisy Guineas and failed to assert himself with a disappointing 5 length defeat.

He ran a cracker beating Zodiac Ruler at his opening KZN start at this track and must be a factor, even if held by the likes of Edict Of Nantes on his Cape Derby showing.

Unlikely

Dark Moon Rising has won 2 of his 3 starts and gets the services of Piere Strydom from the widest draw.

Last year’ winner Rabada’s half-brother Glider Pilot travels from the Johannesburg yard of Tyrone Zackey and looks something of an optimistic entry at his third start.

Strength

The race looks likely to settle the interprovincial banter and point to our 3yo strength.

If he stays, Copper Force comes strongly into the reckoning, but Al Sahem is classy and has been through the ring up North.

Edict Of Nantes ran a cracking pep and together with Horizon and Pagoda looks best of the balance.