Bok Flag Flies At Epsom

With prize money of £1,625,000, Saturday’s 238TH running of the Gr1 Investec Derby will be the richest race ever run in Britain.

The premier Classic will be run on Saturday at Epsom Downs, the second day of the two-day Investec Derby Festival which commences on Friday, June 2, with Investec Ladies’ Day when two Gr1 races are staged – the fillies’ Classic, the Investec Oaks, and the Investec Coronation Cup for older horses.

The forecast is for generally dry weather, with temperatures in the low to mid 20s Celsius. There could be some rain late on Friday.

The Derby has 20 horses going forward to glory after Monday’s five-day stage, including two supplementary entries, Khalidi and Permian. This means that a higher than average size field is expected and the race has an open look about it.

Of great interest to South African fans will be the presence of the Mayfair Speculators silks on the Galileo colt Douglas Macarthur (IRE), who is owned in a partnership with the formidable Coolmore-connected Magnier, Tabor and Smith racing families.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt was a 1,250,000gns Tattersalls yearling buy. He is available at 20 to 1!

The 4/1 joint favourites for the 12 furlongs and six yards event are the unbeaten Cracksman, a Frankel colt trained by Gosden, owned and bred by Anthony Oppenheimer, also responsible for Golden Horn, and Listed Homeserve Dee Stakes victor Cliffs Of Moher, one of seven remaining in the Investec Derby for Ireland’s champion Flat trainer and Coolmore partnerships.

The other O’Brien/Coolmore representatives are Capri (12/1), Douglas Macarthur (20/1), Finn McCool (66/1), The Anvil (40/1), Venice Beach (12/1) and Wings Of Eagles (25/1).

Gosden, besides Dettori’s mount Cracksman and the supplemented Khalidi, also has the Lady Bamford owned and bred Crowned Eagle (20/1), heavily eased down when making all in a Windsor handicap on May 15, Glencadam Glory (33/1), owned by Angus Dundee Distillers Plc, and 19-length Southwell maiden winner Pealer (66/1).

Godolphin has three Investec Derby contenders going forward, all trained by Saeed bin Suroor in Newmarket.

They are Dante Stakes second Benbatl (20/1), Best Solution (10/1), convincing winner of the Listed Betfred Derby Trial at Lingfield on May 13, and the once-raced Dubai Thunder (14/1), who captured a Newbury 10-furlong maiden by 10 lengths on May 19.

Frankel colt Eminent (7/1), trained by Martyn Meade and owned by Sir Peter Vela, has already tried for Classic success, finishing sixth behind Churchill, beaten three and a half lengths, in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas over a mile at Newmarket on May 6 and connections feel the extra half-mile at Epsom Downs will suit.

Rekindling (25/1), owned by Lloyd Williams, will be a first Investec Derby runner for Joseph O’Brien, Aidan O’Brien’s oldest son who succeeded twice as a jockey in the premier Classic – on Camelot (2012) and Australia (2014).