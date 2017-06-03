Just Winging It!

A first Gr1 Investec Derby ride for a little known jockey gave five times British champion trainer Aidan O’Brien his sixth victory in the world’s greatest race at Epsom on Saturday.

O’Brien, the first trainer to saddle three consecutive Investec Derby winners with Australia (2014), following on from Ruler Of The World (2013) and Camelot (2012), saddled the first two home on Saturday, with the 40-1 roughie Wings Of Eagles getting the better of his strongly fancied stablemate, Cliffs Of Moher, with top jockey Ryan Moore in the saddle.

Watching the race on Tellytrack, it was quite funny to hear the wind literally taken out of the local commentators.

They were almost in denial watching the slow mo replays – indicating that they would have preferred the runner-up in the number 1 box, and saying that on breeding alone, he would have been a far more valued winner. That may well be true, but the winner won it fair and square!

South African racing fans had plenty of interest in the race courtesy of the Mayfair Speculators runner Douglas Macarthur, a stablemate to the top two, who cut out a pace from the break that would have nearly matched anything seen on our Scottsville Tsogo Sun Sprint day Gr1 jackpot of a few weeks ago.

Inside the final 200m, a first classic winner for the mighty Frankel looked to be on the cards as the favourite Cracksman took over under Frankie Dettori.

But Ryan Moore was stalking him on Cliffs Of Moher and the pair were being hailed the winner, inside the final 150m – until Padraig Beggy arrived on the scene.

The little known jockey had been making progress from miles back on Wings Of Eagles, and he finished like an express train to win going away by three-quarters of a length, with Cracksman a further neck away in third.

Meet the winning jockey

The winner races for a partnership of Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier and Michael Tabor.

Bred by Gilles and Aliette Forien, the winner was consigned by their Haras de Montaigu at the 2015 Arqana August Yearling Sale, where he was purchased by M.V. Magnier for €220,000

Wings Of Eagles is a son of present day National Hunt sire Pour Moi and is out of the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches third Ysoldina. He is a half-brother to two black-type winners and his second dam is the blue hen Rotina, who produced four Group winners for Montaigu.

It is the first time ever that the winner of the Epsom Derby is a graduate of the Deauville yearling sales.

Wings Of Eagles’ half-brother by Holy Roman Emperor was bought by the Hong Kong Jockey Club at last year’s August Yearling Sale for €130,000.

O’Brien has not ruled out the prospect of the stablemates clashing again in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on July 1.