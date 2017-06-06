Home » Racing & Sport » Now Is (Almost) The Hour!

Now Is (Almost) The Hour!

Ten Gun Salute in at 9 on the log

Updated on

Seventeen Vodacom Durban July contenders bidding for a berth in Africa’s greatest horseracing event and competing across four graded features will turn out this weekend at Greyville and Turffontein.

Ten Gun Salute – biggest mover

The weekend programme is topped by the R1-million Gr 1 Rising Sun Gold Challenge at Greyville on Saturday and the gate shuts with the Gr3 Jubilee Handicap at Turffontein on Sunday.

Both of these races are ‘golden tickets’ into the big one.

The second Vodacom Durban July log was published on Tuesday and won’t have raised too many eyebrows, with many filling predictable positions.

The biggest mover of the lot is hometown campaigner Ten Gun Salute from the Duncan Howells yard.

The Australian-bred son of Henrythenavigator won the Gr2 Betting World 1900 in style last month and threw his name into the hat in the process.

Edict Of Nantes – strongly in the July picture

Saturday’s Gr1 Daily News 2000 winner Edict Of Nantes finds himself at number 1, moving from number 6 on the first log.

SA Derby winner Al Sahem, who ran second to Edict Of Nantes, is at number 2 on the log, and many will fancy him to turn the tables over the extra 200m.

The top five on the log are all guaranteed a place in the final line-up, having won golden tickets.

Last year’s July winner The Conglomerate is at number ten on the log, but could only gain a reserve berth in the Gold Challenge.

The Conglomerate – safe for July?

Does he, as a past winner, qualify for a sentimental July golden ticket?

Only 20 horses will be carded – and with 2 reserves, only 18 can run.

Monday also heralds the final opportunity for a lurker from left field – and maybe beyond- to jump into the July via the final supplementary route. That costs a non-refundable R25 080. Small money if you have a serious candidate!

LOG AS AT 6 JUNE 2017

Sc#

Horse

MR

Trainer

1

EDICT OF NANTES

107

Brett Crawford

2

AL SAHEM

106

Sean Tarry

3

MARINARESCO

115

Candice Bass-Robinson

4

MASTER SABINA

110

Justin Snaith

5

ORCHID ISLAND

101

Mike de Kock

6

CAPTAIN AMERICA

116

Brett Crawford

7

BELA-BELA

109

Justin Snaith

8

FRENCH NAVY

112

Sean Tarry

9

TEN GUN SALUTE

106

Duncan Howells

10

THE CONGLOMERATE

107

Joey Ramsden

11

BRAZUCA

108

Johan Janse van Vuuren

12

KRAMBAMBULI

107

Justin Snaith

13

SARATOGA DANCER

107

Duncan Howells

14

IT’S MY TURN

106

Justin Snaith

15

SAFE HARBOUR

103

Sean Tarry

16

PAGODA

101

Geoff Woodruff

17

TILBURY FORT

100

Sean Tarry

18

NIGHTINGALE

105

Candice Bass-Robinson

19

HORIZON

100

Candice Bass-Robinson

20

ELUSIVE SILVA

99

Justin Snaith

NEXT 5 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

LIEGE

102

Sean Tarry

MASTER SWITCH

101

Geoff Woodruff

NEBULA

101

Brett Crawford

SILVER MOUNTAIN

102

Candice Bass-Robinson

ZODIAC RULER

99

Justin Snaith

 

 

Key dates

Weights Published: Tuesday, 13 June

Final Declaration: Close 11h00 Monday, 19 June

Announcement of the Final Field and Barrier Draws will take place on Tuesday, 20 June

Public Gallops: 07h00 at Greyville Racecourse, Thursday, 22 June

2017 Vodacom Durban July

 

Previous

Leave a Comment