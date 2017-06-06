Now Is (Almost) The Hour!

Seventeen Vodacom Durban July contenders bidding for a berth in Africa’s greatest horseracing event and competing across four graded features will turn out this weekend at Greyville and Turffontein.
The weekend programme is topped by the R1-million Gr 1 Rising Sun Gold Challenge at Greyville on Saturday and the gate shuts with the Gr3 Jubilee Handicap at Turffontein on Sunday.
Both of these races are ‘golden tickets’ into the big one.
The second Vodacom Durban July log was published on Tuesday and won’t have raised too many eyebrows, with many filling predictable positions.
The biggest mover of the lot is hometown campaigner Ten Gun Salute from the Duncan Howells yard.
The Australian-bred son of Henrythenavigator won the Gr2 Betting World 1900 in style last month and threw his name into the hat in the process.
Saturday’s Gr1 Daily News 2000 winner Edict Of Nantes finds himself at number 1, moving from number 6 on the first log.
SA Derby winner Al Sahem, who ran second to Edict Of Nantes, is at number 2 on the log, and many will fancy him to turn the tables over the extra 200m.
The top five on the log are all guaranteed a place in the final line-up, having won golden tickets.
Last year’s July winner The Conglomerate is at number ten on the log, but could only gain a reserve berth in the Gold Challenge.
Does he, as a past winner, qualify for a sentimental July golden ticket?
Only 20 horses will be carded – and with 2 reserves, only 18 can run.
Monday also heralds the final opportunity for a lurker from left field – and maybe beyond- to jump into the July via the final supplementary route. That costs a non-refundable R25 080. Small money if you have a serious candidate!
LOG AS AT 6 JUNE 2017
|
Sc#
|
Horse
|
MR
|
Trainer
|
1
|
EDICT OF NANTES
|
107
|
Brett Crawford
|
2
|
AL SAHEM
|
106
|
Sean Tarry
|
3
|
MARINARESCO
|
115
|
Candice Bass-Robinson
|
4
|
MASTER SABINA
|
110
|
Justin Snaith
|
5
|
ORCHID ISLAND
|
101
|
Mike de Kock
|
6
|
CAPTAIN AMERICA
|
116
|
Brett Crawford
|
7
|
BELA-BELA
|
109
|
Justin Snaith
|
8
|
FRENCH NAVY
|
112
|
Sean Tarry
|
9
|
TEN GUN SALUTE
|
106
|
Duncan Howells
|
10
|
THE CONGLOMERATE
|
107
|
Joey Ramsden
|
11
|
BRAZUCA
|
108
|
Johan Janse van Vuuren
|
12
|
KRAMBAMBULI
|
107
|
Justin Snaith
|
13
|
SARATOGA DANCER
|
107
|
Duncan Howells
|
14
|
IT’S MY TURN
|
106
|
Justin Snaith
|
15
|
SAFE HARBOUR
|
103
|
Sean Tarry
|
16
|
PAGODA
|
101
|
Geoff Woodruff
|
17
|
TILBURY FORT
|
100
|
Sean Tarry
|
18
|
NIGHTINGALE
|
105
|
Candice Bass-Robinson
|
19
|
HORIZON
|
100
|
Candice Bass-Robinson
|
20
|
ELUSIVE SILVA
|
99
|
Justin Snaith
|
NEXT 5 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER
|
LIEGE
|
102
|
Sean Tarry
|
MASTER SWITCH
|
101
|
Geoff Woodruff
|
NEBULA
|
101
|
Brett Crawford
|
SILVER MOUNTAIN
|
102
|
Candice Bass-Robinson
|
ZODIAC RULER
|
99
|
Justin Snaith
Key dates
Weights Published: Tuesday, 13 June
Final Declaration: Close 11h00 Monday, 19 June
Announcement of the Final Field and Barrier Draws will take place on Tuesday, 20 June
Public Gallops: 07h00 at Greyville Racecourse, Thursday, 22 June