Now Is (Almost) The Hour!

Seventeen Vodacom Durban July contenders bidding for a berth in Africa’s greatest horseracing event and competing across four graded features will turn out this weekend at Greyville and Turffontein.

The weekend programme is topped by the R1-million Gr 1 Rising Sun Gold Challenge at Greyville on Saturday and the gate shuts with the Gr3 Jubilee Handicap at Turffontein on Sunday.

Both of these races are ‘golden tickets’ into the big one.

The second Vodacom Durban July log was published on Tuesday and won’t have raised too many eyebrows, with many filling predictable positions.

The biggest mover of the lot is hometown campaigner Ten Gun Salute from the Duncan Howells yard.

The Australian-bred son of Henrythenavigator won the Gr2 Betting World 1900 in style last month and threw his name into the hat in the process.

Saturday’s Gr1 Daily News 2000 winner Edict Of Nantes finds himself at number 1, moving from number 6 on the first log.

SA Derby winner Al Sahem, who ran second to Edict Of Nantes, is at number 2 on the log, and many will fancy him to turn the tables over the extra 200m.

The top five on the log are all guaranteed a place in the final line-up, having won golden tickets.

Last year’s July winner The Conglomerate is at number ten on the log, but could only gain a reserve berth in the Gold Challenge.

Does he, as a past winner, qualify for a sentimental July golden ticket?

Only 20 horses will be carded – and with 2 reserves, only 18 can run.

Monday also heralds the final opportunity for a lurker from left field – and maybe beyond- to jump into the July via the final supplementary route. That costs a non-refundable R25 080. Small money if you have a serious candidate!

LOG AS AT 6 JUNE 2017

Sc# Horse MR Trainer 1 EDICT OF NANTES 107 Brett Crawford 2 AL SAHEM 106 Sean Tarry 3 MARINARESCO 115 Candice Bass-Robinson 4 MASTER SABINA 110 Justin Snaith 5 ORCHID ISLAND 101 Mike de Kock 6 CAPTAIN AMERICA 116 Brett Crawford 7 BELA-BELA 109 Justin Snaith 8 FRENCH NAVY 112 Sean Tarry 9 TEN GUN SALUTE 106 Duncan Howells 10 THE CONGLOMERATE 107 Joey Ramsden 11 BRAZUCA 108 Johan Janse van Vuuren 12 KRAMBAMBULI 107 Justin Snaith 13 SARATOGA DANCER 107 Duncan Howells 14 IT’S MY TURN 106 Justin Snaith 15 SAFE HARBOUR 103 Sean Tarry 16 PAGODA 101 Geoff Woodruff 17 TILBURY FORT 100 Sean Tarry 18 NIGHTINGALE 105 Candice Bass-Robinson 19 HORIZON 100 Candice Bass-Robinson 20 ELUSIVE SILVA 99 Justin Snaith NEXT 5 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER LIEGE 102 Sean Tarry MASTER SWITCH 101 Geoff Woodruff NEBULA 101 Brett Crawford SILVER MOUNTAIN 102 Candice Bass-Robinson ZODIAC RULER 99 Justin Snaith

Key dates

Weights Published: Tuesday, 13 June

Final Declaration: Close 11h00 Monday, 19 June

Announcement of the Final Field and Barrier Draws will take place on Tuesday, 20 June

Public Gallops: 07h00 at Greyville Racecourse, Thursday, 22 June