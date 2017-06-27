‘I Couldn’t Wait For Marcus’ – Striker

Multiple champion jockey Piere Strydom has lifted the lid on how he came to be riding for Justin Snaith in the July – and not partnering the Australian-bred The Conglomerate, the horse trained by Joey Ramsden on which he won last year’s big one.

In a fascinating climax, Saturday’s race could well crown our leading active July winning jockey with Strydom, Anthony Delpech and Anton Marcus all poised to edge ahead, on four winners apiece.

Strydom explained that he had originally reviewed the entries and form and what rides he would have preferred.

“I decided which rides I ideally wanted, and then the ones which I could have – and then some I wanted, I couldn’t get. As we went along, I got a lot of offers. But Justin (Snaith) wanted me to ride and I was leaning towards Black Arthur. But I will ride It’s My Turn, ” he added.

Strydom said that he could have ridden one of the Mayfair Speculators horses, Edict Of Nantes or The Conglomerate

“But I had to wait for Anton Marcus to decide and after I got lucky last year with him picking the wrong one, I decided not to wait around and ride my luck. Anton is a champion jockey and he won’t make the same mistakes every year!”

He went on to explain that to win the July a horse had to be 100% fit and hard, and ready to take the knocks.

“That’s why I’d like to have seen It’s My Turn have another run after the Betting World 1900. But we are trying our hardest as always and I”m aiming for my fifth July,” said the veteran who rode 3 winners at the Vaal on Tuesday.