The Gr1 Vodacom Durban July is in the final three week countdown with speculation building as to the composition of the final field.
Only two horses were supplemented at this morning’s final supplementary stage.
Robbie Sage’s Gr3 Jubilee Handicap winner Coral Fever comes in, with Dean Kannemeyer also taking his chances with recent Gr2 Betting World 1900 third placer, Mr Winsome.
Candice Bass-Robinson scratched the 2015 Cape Fillies Guineas winner Silver Mountain at 11h45, after the daughter of Silvano ran a poor race in Saturday’s Gr2 Tibouchina Stakes.
Mike de Kock’s SA Fillies Classic winner Orchid Island was also scratched – at 12h21
The weights for the July will be published tomorrow (Tuesday 13 June).
2 comments on “July Latest: Two In – Two Out”
Looks like Captain America has also just been scratched from the Vidacom Durban July.
Yes Russell – we published a newsflash