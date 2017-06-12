July – The Case For Black Arthur

Black Arthur has bounced back to his very best after gelding, report Snaith Racing in a press release issued today.

His preparation run for the 2017 Vodacom Durban July was on Saturday in the Cup Trial, against current July third favourite, Elusive Silva, and there was not much in it.

Black Arthur carried top weight (60kg) and gave Elusive Silva (57.5kg) two and a half kilos with the margin being only 0.55 lengths. In the July, Black Arthur will carry 54kg and Elusive Silva 53kg.

Justin Snaith was thrilled after the run on Saturday. “I thought Black Arthur may have beaten Elusive Silva despite the two and a half kilo difference, but he just needed his second run after the long rest and gelding. I will have him spot on for the Durban July and he is going to take some beating with 54 kilos.”

Grant Van Niekerk has been confirmed to ride the son of Silvano.

There has been a flood of money for Black Arthur over the past two months and he is currently fifth favourite on Betting World at 9-1.

All in all, this year’s Vodacom Durban July looks a very open and exciting contest.

Press Release issued by Snaith Racing – 12 June 2017