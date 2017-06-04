July – Head Scratching Continues!

The final Vodacom Durban July log will be published by Tuesday 6 June and the big race fever is likely to rise a good few degrees as we enter the final straight, with only the Gr1 Gold Challenge, the Gr3 Cup Trial and the Gr3 Jubilee Handicap left to impress the panel.

The Gold Challenge is run at Greyville this Saturday and is a July golden ticket for the winner, while the Cup Trial and Jubilee (the latter run on Sunday 11 June at Turffontein) are preferred inclusion pointers.

Scratchings and a great weekend’s racing at Greyville last Saturday have changed the complexion of the July log dramatically.

Candice Bass-Robinson’s Horizon probably fared best of the five runners not in the original July log top 25 to have run on Saturday. The son of Dynasty had every chance and was a well beaten 3,50 length third behind Edict Of Nantes and Al Sahem in the Daily News.

Copper Force (5,50 lengths ) did not appear to stay and a tailed off Africa Rising ran in the same race and failed to impress.

Gr2 Gauteng Fillies Guineas winner Smiling Blue Eyes failed to show in the Woolavington, finishing 6,60 lengths behind Lady Of The House. She does not appear to have recovered from a virus that hit the Tarry yard earlier this year.

The Gr3 Chairman’s Cup winner Banner Hill carried joint top weight in the Gr3 Lonsdale Stirrup Cup and failed to reproduce his customary kick, running seventh and 2,60 lengths behind Captain Splendid. He looks a more suitable candidate for the Gr3 Gold Vase run over 3000m on July day.

The July log is likely to show some dramatic changes and our notebook below (with first log positions shown) sketches some observations.

1 – Deo Juvente

Has been scratched.

2 – Al Sahem

Has already won an automatic qualifier in the Gr1 SA Derby and was beaten a half length into second in the Daily News by Edict Of Nantes last Saturday. Switches to Mike de Kock for next season in Dubai.

3 – Heavenly Blue

Has been scratched

4 – Master Sabina

Has already won an automatic qualifier in the Gr1 Sansui Summer Cup. He was beaten 3,75 lengths into fifth in the Gr1 Premier’s Champions Challenge last time. A fairly lightly raced 7yo, he has changed stables to Justin Snaith.

5 – Orchid Island

Has already won an automatic qualifier in the Gr1 SA Fillies Classic. She stayed on steadily for a 2,35 length fourth behind Lady Of The House in the Gr1 Woolavington 2000 last Saturday.

6 – Edict Of Nantes

Has already won two qualifiers in the Gr1 Investec Cape Derby and Saturday’s Gr1 Daily News 2000. Looks a likely new favourite.

7 – Marinaresco

Gr1 Champions Cup winner of last term. Atoned for a host of ‘disappointing’ Cape Summer Season showings with a storming win in the Gr2 Drill Hall Stakes last time.

8 – Captain America

Ran a cracker in the Drill Hall Stakes when under a half length back in fifth. Good efforts in Green Point Stakes, Queen’s Plate and Met sees him return for his second tilt at July after well beaten behind Legislate as a 3yo back in 2014.

9 – Bela-Bela

Dual Gr1 winner, finished sixth and 2,65 lengths behind The Conglomerate as a 3yo in the 2016 July. Recent SA Fillies Sprint prep was respectable. Participation depends on things going her way.

10 – French Navy

Dual Gr1 winner but has not won since January 2016. Gr2 and two Gr1 placings at his last three starts hint at timeous form return.

11 – The Conglomerate

Last year’s winner. Ran second behind Master Sabina in Sansui Summer Cup at only show in six starts this term.

12 – Brazuca

Multiple Gr1 placer and won Gr2 Colorado King Stakes at penultimate start. Beaten 4,50 lengths by Deo Juvente in Premier’s Champions Challenge last start.

13 – Krambambuli

Won the Gr2 Cape Stayers at his penultimate start and followed up with a smooth win in the NBT Highland Night Cup last time.

14 – Saratoga Dancer

Has not won a race since November 2015. Finished fifth behind The Conglomerate in 2016 July. Ran a cracker when beaten a head into third in the Gr2 Drill Hall Stakes last time.

15 – Pagoda

Won Derby Trial and then runner-up to Al Sahem in SA Derby at penultimate. Was a well beaten 6, 50 lengths behind Edict Of Nantes in Daily News on Saturday.

16 – Elusive Silva

Won Gr3 Winter Derby last term and returned from a ten month break to win Listed Sledgehammer at penultimate start. Flat-footed when beaten 3,25 lengths in receipt of 2kgs from Ten Gun Salute in Gr2 Betting World 1900 last time.

17 – Nightingale

Won Gr1 Majorca Stakes at penultimate start. Was 3,60 lengths back in prep run at Scottsville in a too short Gr3 Poinsettia Stakes sprint last time.

18 – It’s My Turn

Winless since Gr1 Investec Cape Derby 18 months ago. Stakes placed as a 4yo and finished well to dead-heat with Mr Winsome for third 2 lengths off Ten Gun Salute (who received 2kgs from him) in Betting World 1900.

19 – Zodiac Ruler

Gr2 winner as a 2yo. Has never won at 3. Finished unplaced 6,75 lengths behind Edict Of Nantes in Gr1 Daily News 2000 on Saturday

20 – Master Switch

Ran third in Gr1 Sansui Summer Cup. Poor effort in Betting World 1900. Has won an MR 104 Handicap at best.

The next 5 in alphabetical order:

Girl On The Run

Gr3 winner at best. Ran second to Polyphonic in the Gr2 Gerald Rosenberg Stakes before first log published.

Liege

Gr3 winner at best. Has not run for six months, when fourth to Master Sabina in Gr1 Sansui Summer Cup.

Prince Of Wales

Has been scratched

Safe Harbour

Multiple Gr1 winner. Ran on well for a 1,60 length third behind Lady Of The House in the Gr1 Woolavington last Saturday.

Silver Mountain

Cape Fillies Guineas winner – has not won a race since December 2015. Recent prep was uninspiring.

There is still some water to flow under the bridge with Final Supplementary Entries closing at 11h00 on Monday, 12 June.

Other key dates:

Weights Published: Tuesday, 13 June

Final Declaration: Close 11h00 Monday, 19 June

Announcement of the Final Field and Barrier Draws will take place on Tuesday, 20 June

Public Gallops: 07h00 at Greyville Racecourse, Thursday, 22 June