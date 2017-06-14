Marinaresco July Clearance

Bernard Fayd’herbe’s report that that he felt something amiss with July fancy Marinaresco during the running of the Gold Challenge on Saturday will be a red light for backers of the Silvano gelding.

But Gold Circle reported in a Press Release issued on Wednesday that Marinaresco was reportedly in fine fettle and on course for the Vodacom Durban July despite his below-par effort in last Saturday’s Rising Sun Gold Challenge and being lumbered with top weight in the big one.

The four-year-old started favourite for the Gold Challenge but seemingly failed to pick up and finished with only four of the 15-strong field behind him. Rider Bernard Fayd’Herbe reported to the stipes that he felt something amiss although the consequent veterinary examination failed to reveal anything wrong.

Read some interesting snippets in Short Heads

Candice Bass-Robinson said: “There was nothing amiss but I think the pace over a mile was a bit too hard for him and maybe he was racing a little bit too close to it for his liking. He is 100%.”