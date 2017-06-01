Just 30 Days To Go…

The next fortnight is the make-or-break zone for the 36 entries vying for a coveted berth in the Vodacom Durban July final line-up.

A final field of 20 will be carded, but only 18 can run. And it’s still wide open!

The next July log is due out early next week.

The Gr3 Betting World Jubilee Handicap run at Turffontein on Sunday 11 June is the official last round call on a July backdoor bid. The race, like the Cup Trial which is run at Greyville on 10 June, falls under the ‘preferential consideration’ category.

The next July Log will be published after Saturday’s Daily News 2000 meeting, but don’t discard a possible lurker to emerge in the final Supplementary Entries which close at 11h00 the day after the Jubilee. The weights will be published on Tuesday 13 June.

This weekend’s Greyville double feature of the Gr1 Daily News 2000 and Woolavington 2000 are automatic qualifier races for the July. A total of ten 3yo’s (7 colts and geldings and 3 fillies) between these two races could seal their places in the big race.

The final ‘golden ticket’ KZN feature will be the Rising Sun Gold Challenge run on 10 July. The Cup Trial, a preferred inclusion event, is also run the same day.

Half of the remaining 36 entries for the July have been nominated to run in these races in a final bid to be included in the final field.

The R1-million, Gr1 Rising Gold Challenge over 1 600m and the R300 000, Gr3 Cup Trial over 1 800m have drawn 20 and 19 entries respectively with four of the 18 July hopefuls being entered for both races.

Supplementary entries for these races close on Friday, June 2, with declarations to be made on Monday, June 5.

Anything can happen still!

Other key dates:

Final Declaration: Close 11:00 Monday, 19 June 2017

Final Field and Draw: Announcement of the Final Field and Barrier Draws will take place on Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Public Gallops: 7am at Greyville Racecourse, Thursday, 22 June 2017.

See the latest betting on www.hollywoodbets.net