July – A Day Of Thunder!

The time for talking is over with the R4,25 million Gr1 Vodacom Durban July class of 2017 lining up at Greyville on Saturday. There has been the usual controversy, debate and gamesmanship in the build-up.

They don’t call it Africa’s greatest horseracing event for nothing!

The Snaith Racing Machine has been at the forefront of the news with their 2016 KZN Guineas winner Black Arthur making the cut amidst some controversy after a less than impressive season. Following the shock

withdrawal of their Winter Derby winner Elusive Silva, the Cape family outfit saddle four runners – and add plenty of needle to a fascinating contest.

Grant van Niekerk has been engaged to partner Black Arthur – and there may be some tactical thinking in that move. The young Cape rider got the boot from a big job with a top yard five months ago and with July bridesmaids Smanjemanje and Marinaresco fresh in his mind, there is plenty to play for. Winless in over a year, Black Arthur was poorly drawn and considered unlucky by his top rider Dougie Whyte in last year’s July, where he ran under 3 lengths off The Conglomerate. He could peak at his third run of the year after staying on for third in the Cup Trial, and putting in an eyecatching public gallop last week. The son of Silvano is also a gelding – and we know how the champion sire’s progeny improve as they mature.

His 2016 Investec Cape Derby winning stablemate It’s My Turn ran fourth in the July last year and comes in off a wonderful prep. While he is drawn on the Bluff, his trainer sees this as no issue with the master Piere Strydom in the irons. He put in a top gallop and looks overdue for a second Gr1.

The only three girls to win this race this century were two stars – Igugu, Dancer’s Daughter and Ipi Tombe. So history may not be on the side of the SP top-rated Nightingale, who is one of two members of the equine fairer sex in the line-up. The Gr1 Majorca Stakes winner flew up late in the Gr2 Tibouchina Stakes but will be infinitely better suited to the extra 800m of this race. She enjoys the services of Anthony Delpech (who won on Igugu) and looks a big runner at best.

Dean Kannemeyer has won the July three times and saddles recent Track & Ball Derby winner Mr Winsome. The 4yo son of Silvano is improving and played himself into contention with a gutsy dead-heat third with It’s My Turn in the Betting World 1900 at his penultimate start. There should be little to choose between him and the Snaith runner and he strips a very fit horse.

Multiple Gr1 winner French Navy has his third try at winning the July and needs to recapture his better earlier form to have any chance. He was slow away, brushed the rail and injured his eye in the Gold Challenge last time. If we take that shocker off his formline, his previous efforts were not the worst. He has drawn very wide though and will need plenty of luck in running.

Dual Summer Cup winner Master Sabina has his second bid at July glory after finishing in midfield last year. The 7yo, a past winner of the Consolation July, seems a bit more effective at Turffontein and looks an unlikely winner this year. More so, if we consider his dull prep runs.

Defending champion The Conglomerate put up some good work in his public gallop and improves a good few lengths in KZN. It may be folly to read too much into Anton Marcus’ ’choice’ of ride on Edict Of Nantes ahead of this one. The Conglomerate carries a half kilo more than last year and runs from a much more favourable draw. Off a quiet but calculated prep – he caught the eye just off the money in the Gold Challenge last time – he appeals as a candidate to pull off the double. This feat was last achieved by the Argentinian-bred El Picha in 1999/2000.

The well-travelled Safe Harbour is the second of the fillies and was returned to Johannesburg after her storming late third behind Lady Of The House in the Gr1 Woolavington 2000. While she has not won for eight months, her feature form has been consistent and she has not been disgraced on the three occasions she has mixed it with the males. Off just 52kgs with internationally experienced Nuresh Juglall in the saddle, she makes for a serious candidate.

The topweighed Marinaresco flew late to almost upstage The Conglomerate last year and is back for more – with a better draw but 4,5kgs more on his back. He flashed up late to win the Drill Hall Stakes at his penultimate but a plan to get closer to the pace went awry in the Gold Challenge. Bernard Fayd’herbe would have learnt from that. This talented gelding should be in the top four.

Gavin Lerena will fly in from the UK to partner Gr2 Colorado King Stakes winner Brazuca. The Australian-bred colt is a versatile pacy sort who put up a cracking gallop. There are question marks about his ability at 2200m but he has won over 2000m at Turffontein. His wide draw is a deterrent but he is the kind of horse who could pounce if things go his way.

The Betting World 1900 winner Ten Gun Salute bounced into the July picture with that eyecatching last win and looked in good shape at his public gallop. With his health issues sorted out, and from a decent draw, the 4yo could fulfil his ample early promise. He could only finish eighth last year but looks a brighter and stronger prospect this time round.

Saratoga Dancer is the second of the Duncan Howells duo and looks to be a fellow with issues and a marginal stamina question. He ran a fair enough fifth behind The Conglomerate last year but carries a half kilo more this time round – and has he made enough improvement over the 12 months to up his game? Reported lame after his Gold Challenge midfield finish, his gallop last week was uninspiring.

Brett Crawford is enjoying the season of his life and his Investec Cape Derby – Daily News 2000 winner Edict Of Nantes looks a worth favourite as he spearheads the 3yo attack. While he has drawn at 13, he will enjoy the services of Anton Marcus, who will be wasting to get down to the 54kgs. While we have felt that this is not a vintage crop of 3yo’s, history shows that they could be competitive off their weights and this one will strip at peak fitness after a quiet gallop last Thursday.

SA Derby winner Al Sahem renews rivalry with his Daily News conqueror, Edict Of Nantes. This 3yo Silvano colt was arguably finishing the best of the two over the 2000m and will be better over the extra 200m here. He was returned to the Sean Tarry yard in Johannesburg for his big race preparation and will travel down to Durban this week. He put in an impressive gallop at his Johannesburg home track and must be a massive runner.

There has been some betting support for Krambambuli, who gave little away with a half pace gallop last week. The 5yo has very consistent form and has won his last two starts– both features – on the trot. Cape ‘six-pack’ rider Aldo Domeyer will have his work cut out from the wide draw, but this strong staying sort could be the type to benefit from a tough and dirty race.

A possible Tarry pacemaker, Tilbury Fort has never won a stakes race and squeaked in on his Gr2 Betting World 1900 second. He ran 9 lengths back at his sole Gr1 tilt and coupled with an ordinary gallop, looks outgunned on all fronts.

Geoff Woodruff’s SA Derby runner-up Pagoda looked quite lethargic in his gallop last Thursday and could be run off his feet up the Greyville straight in this company. He is held by Al Sahem on both the SA Derby and Daily News form. His best chance looks to be a breakneck pace from the get go.

Candice Bass-Robinson’s big-ticket 3yo Horizon has upgraded from his reserve runner status following the scratching of Elusive Silva. He jumps from a wide draw and while a kilo better off looks held by Al Sahem and Edict Of Nantes on his Daily News third.

The 2016 Gr3 Algoa Cup winner Nebula is a reserve runner as we go to press. The Brett Crawford charge ran a disappointing prep in the Cup Trial, but from a decent draw would have a top six chance if he gets a run.

The race is wide open. With a pace inevitably guaranteed in view of the high stakes and early scramble for position, we’d suggest Black Arthur to vindicate young Justin’s faith off his 54,5kgs. The 3yo’s Edict Of Nantes and Al Sahem could be next best with The Conglomerate and Nightingale in the mix.

But go with your heart!